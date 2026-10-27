Myles Price's Injury Could Open Door for One Vikings Letdown to Save His Roster Spot

Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and return specialist Myles Price left the game and did not return. He took a big hit after catching a punt and was evaluated for a concussion.

Price has been an asset for the Vikings as a return specialist this season. In six games, he returned 18 kickoffs for 552 yards, and he leads the league with 250 punt return yards and a touchdown on 13 opportunities.

Price could be forced to miss time this season while going through concussion protocol in Minnesota. If that happens, the door could be open for a disappointing rookie to finally make an impact on the team this season.

Myles Price's injury could open the door for Demond Claiborne

Although wide receiver Tai Felton is listed as the backup return specialist on the Vikings' official website, that doesn't mean that dynamic rookie running back Demond Claiborne won't get an opportunity to showcase his return skills.

At Wake Forest, Claiborne returned 22 kickoffs for 579 yards and two touchdowns. His speed and elusiveness would make him a dangerous weapon on special teams to help win the field-position battle.

Claiborne doesn't have the same kind of experience on punt returns. In college, he fielded two punts, but did not record any return yardage. The only other player to return a punt for the Vikings in the last two years is Jeshaun Jones, who had only two returns for five yards in the 2025 season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

For Claiborne, something has to happen. The rookie running back was inactive in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, while the team cut DeeJay Dallas, signed him to the practice squad, elevated him and played him for 20 total snaps between offense and special teams.

It feels like the Vikings are only keeping Claiborne on the 53-man roster out of fear of another team signing him if he is released to be signed to the practice squad. That roster spot seems to be held hostage at the moment, but finding a role for him as a kickoff return specialist would give him some value to the roster.

When one player goes down with an injury, others have to step up. In the case of Price's concussion, this is an opportunity for Claiborne to prove that the sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft can give the Vikings some production on the field.

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