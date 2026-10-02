Vikings Have 3 Early All-Pro Candidates on Their Hands (Including Myles Price)

The season is young, but the Vikings already have one of the best defenses and special teams units in the NFL. The offense is... developing, we'll say, but it's already clear that this team is driven by the other two aspects of the game.

After just a few weeks, three Vikings have already made their mark with standout performances and could be in line for some serious recognition at the end of the year.

That said, here are three Vikings already building their All-Pro cases as they head into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

1. Myles Price, WR/returner

After a season full of 'almosts' and 'should-have-beens,' Myles Price finally scored his first touchdown with an 86-yard return (h/t NFL) last week at Tampa Bay.

86-YARD PUNT RETURN TD FOR MYLES PRICE 🗣️@MINvsTB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vdl5VNla6q — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Price accomplished the feat once in 2025, but it was brought back on penalty. Since then, every fan knew it was only a matter of time before Price officially got a touchdown return. Sunday's score marks the only return TD in the NFL so far in this young season and already gives Price the inside track to potential All-Pro recognition.

Price currently leads the league in return yards with 483 and is also the only player with at least 100 punt return yards and 300 kickoff return yards. His NFC Special Teams Player of the Month award for September is the Vikings' first since Will Reichard won one in December of last season. The former undrafted free agent has certainly found a home as the Vikings' dual returner, and Price is already one of the league's most electric return men in Year 2.

His 82.7 punt-return grade is also the top mark on all of Pro Football Focus.

It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see him add another score or two this year to his impressive resume on the way to All-Pro honors.

2. Will Reichard, K

Will Reichard has made 26 straight kicks dating back to last season, and the number might be even higher without a few pesky camera wires. He's 7-for-7 to start 2026 and has established himself as one of the best kickers in football, clocking in at an 82.2 PFF grade—second-best among all 32 kickers.

Will Reichard remains one of the NFL's best kickers, and Vikings fans should be excited for what's next. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reichard already took home All-Pro honors in 2025, and no one on the planet would doubt he could do it again in 2026. His biggest competition so far is Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, who is also perfect on the year, including an impressive 5-for-5 from beyond 50 yards.

Still, regardless of awards, Reichard is the Vikings' most accurate kicker ever—save for a handful of John Parker Romo attempts in 2024—and the Purple and Gold finally have their guy for the next decade.

3. Andrew Van Ginkel, Edge

Andrew Van Ginkel has quietly put together a season that puts him on pace to replicate his 2024 All-Pro season, where he had 11.5 sacks and two interceptions. While Dallas Turner has deservedly gotten a lot of attention this season with a whopping 27 pressures, Van Ginkel may be more likely to receive some top-tier recognition.

Does Andrew Van Ginkel have what it takes to earn his second All-Pro nod in three seasons? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turner has notched 3.5 sacks compared to Van Ginkel's three, but the latter also snagged a game-sealing interception against Tampa Bay last week. It's Van Ginkel's fourth pick since joining the Vikings in 2024, and it's a huge reason why he's one of the most complete edges in the NFL.

Add in his forced fumble, and 'Gink' has one of the more impressive early stat lines in the league. With the way the entire defense is playing, there's a chance that the Vikings see multiple players receive All-Pro recognition, including Turner or Blake Cashman.

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