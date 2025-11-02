5 fascinating takeaways from the Vikings' thrilling win over Detroit
J.J. McCarthy had ice in his veins when he completed a perfect third-down pass to Jalen Nailor to secure Minnesota's 27-24 win in Detroit Sunday afternoon.
McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the Vikings sacked Jared Goff five times and pressured him relentlessly. The Vikings also had huge performances on special teams, including a blocked field goal by Levi Drake Rodriguez to set up a Will Reichard field goal that proved to be the difference in the final score.
All of that aside, here are five items that stood out in the Vikings' victory.
1. Scoring points in the first half
Minnesota scored touchdowns on its first two drives and led 17-14 at the half. That was a significant change from six of the first seven games, when the Vikings scored seven or fewer points in the first half, with the exception being a 34-point first half in Week 3 against Cincinnati, though that performance was fueled by two defensive touchdowns by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
- Chicago: 6 points in the first half
- Atlanta: 6 points
- Cincinnati: 34 points
- Pittsburgh: 6 points
- Cleveland: 7 points
- Philadelphia: 6 points
- Los Angeles: 3 points
- Detroit: 17 points
2. Missed tackles and fourth downs
Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, the Vikings had to punt from their own end zone and Detroit wound up with great field position at Minnesota's 35-yard line. On 2nd-and-8 from the 24, Jonathan Greenard had Jared Goff slip through his hands on a would-be sack, and Goff lobbed a pass in the flat to David Montgomery, who slipped a Byron Murphy tackle for an unlikely 13-yard gain. The Lions wound up scoring the game-tying touchdown four plays later.
Imagine what the outcome could've been had Greenard completed the sack. It would've put the Lions in a 3rd-and-15 (at least) situation, and the likelihood of Detroit ending the drive with a touchdown would've been greatly reduced.
Minnesota also couldn't get off the field when Detroit kept the offense on the field on fourth down. It happened four times, and Detroit scored touchdowns twice, picked up a first down on a pass, and earned another first down on a penalty.
- 4th-and-4: 40-yard touchdown to Sam LaPorta
- 4th-and-1: 1-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery
- 4th-and-2: 17-yard pass to LaPorta
- 4th-and-5: 5-yard penalty on Jonathan Greenard (neutral zone infraction)
3. Vikings got in their own way late in the first half
Leading 17-14 with under two minutes to go in the first half, the Vikings resorted to the ways of the first seven games as they couldn't get out of their own way. Christian Darrisaw was flagged for a false start on the first play of the drive, and McCarthy threw high on a pass that should've been an easy completion to Justin Jefferson. They also had a broken play that led to McCarthy giving him self up for a three-yard loss.
Despite the issues, the Vikings were bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty and an illegal contact call against Detroit, both resulting in free first downs. In the end, the drive died when McCarthy threw a bullet a bit behind Jalen Nailor that Brian Branch stole for an interception.
If the Vikings had played without so many mistakes, they might've added points to extend the lead into the half, all while knowing they were set to get the football to begin the third quarter.
4. Penalty wipes out 99-yard kick return touchdown
Myles Price had a heckuva game for Minnesota, setting the Vikings up for a touchdown on their first drive of the game with a 61-yard kickoff return. Then, on the final play of the third quarter, his 99-yard kick return for a touchdown was wiped out by a holding penalty on Tavierre Thomas.
Instead of a touchdown and a 31-17 lead, the Vikings went three-and-out, and Thomas was called for another penalty on the punt coverage: unsportsmanlike conduct for running out of bounds to avoid blockers. The 15-yard penalty set Detroit up at the 40-yard line.
5. Vikings are back in the NFC North race
The Vikings' win, coupled with the Packers losing on a walk-off field goal to the Panthers, means the division has tightened up significantly. Add in the Bears' stunning win over the Bengals, and it's close from top to bottom.
- Packers 5-2-1
- Lions 5-3
- Bears 5-3
- Vikings 4-4
That means next week's games will be huge, and nobody has it tougher than Green Bay as they host the Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Lions play at the Commanders, while the Vikings and Bears have home games against the Ravens and Giants, respectively.