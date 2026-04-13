Are the Vikings One of Two Teams Potentially In the Mix for Kenny Moore?

Last week, one of the league's most consistent slot corners asked for a trade. Now, the Vikings are being linked as a potential fit for Indianpolis' Kenny Moore II.

It was revealed by ESPN's Adam Schefter late last week that Moore and the Colts have mutually agreed to seek a trade. Moore has appeared in 132 games for the Colts over eight seasons, having originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was part of New England's final roster cuts out of training camp and was subsequently picked up off waivers by the Colts.

In his nine seasons with Indianapolis, Moore recorded 21 interceptions, returning four for touchdowns. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has tallied 649 combined tackles, including 39 for a loss, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his career. He earned his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

In his mailbag on Monday, SI's Albert Breer noted that the Vikings are among two teams he considers as a "potential fit" for Moore, with the other being the Dallas Cowboys.

"The Vikings are another potential fit, with Moore’s versatility meshing, at least on paper, with how DC Brian Flores builds his defense." wrote Breer. "Those teams being in the NFC should also make them likely suitors, assuming Indy would rather not help out a conference rival."

Last week, Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz looked at whether making a move for Moore would make sense for Minnesota in light of the trade request. Ragatz noted that while "it's probably a long shot to actually happen," Moore would provide even more experience for the Vikings' cornerback room, noting Moore's "easy fit" into the team's slot corner position with Byron Murphy and Isaiah Rodgers penciled in as the outside corners.

Moore has been incredibly consistent throughout his career. He has only earned a PFF coverage grade lower than 62 just once, while also having only one sub-71 run defense grade.

Shortly after the news of the trade request, current Vikings corner Isaiah Rodgers seemingly started his recruiting effort. In a story on his personal IG, Rodgers posted a picture of himself and Moore as teammates in Indianapolis.

With just one-year left on his current deal, the asking price for the veteran corner is seemingly low. Breer suggested that if the price were a Day 3 pick, the Vikings and Cowboys should probably try and swing the trade.

Ragatz wrote that it would be "hard to see" the Colts getting higher than a fourth-round pick in return for Moore. Despite inking James Pierre to a contract this offseason, the Vikings still have a need at corner, and if they can give up a late-round pick to bring in a veteran ahead of the draft, that's a no-brainer for acting general manager Rob Brzezinski.