Ex-Viking Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI, weapon possession in Texas
Former Vikings running back and 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. in Sugar Land, Texas, according to TMZ.
Jail records from Fort Bend County in Texas confirm that Peterson was in custody Sunday on pending charges of DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The DWI is a Class B misdemeanor in Texas, while the weapons charge is a Class A misdemeanor, making the DWI the more serious of the two charges.
Vikings On SI has reached out to Sugar Land Police Department for more information about Peterson's arrest.
This is the second DWI arrest of the year for Peterson. He was previously arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI in Minnesota in April, early in the morning after the first night of the NFL draft. He had attended the Vikings' draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium and appeared on stage during the event. An incident report later revealed that Peterson was stopped by police in Richfield, MN at 3:20 a.m. while driving 83 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone. He registered a BAC of 0.14, well over the state's 0.08 legal limit.
Peterson, 40, was selected by the Vikings with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft. He played for the team through the 2016 season and became one of the most productive running backs in NFL history. Peterson made seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams, including four first-team selections. He was the 2007 NFL offensive rookie of the year and the 2012 MVP after rushing for 2,097 yards. Peterson remains the most recent non-quarterback to win MVP.
After his Vikings tenure ended, Peterson appeared for six additional teams over five more seasons. His playing career ended in the 2021 season.
This is a developing story.