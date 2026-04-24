Vikings' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2, 3

Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft are on Friday night, and the Minnesota Vikings enter with three picks: Nos. 49, 82, and 97.

We've already identified more than 30 players who are logical options for the Vikings on our Day 2 Big Board. But pinpointing the most likely picks in the second and third rounds requires a more nuanced approach.

Most likely picks at No. 49

After selecting Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks No. 18 in the first round, Minnesota has solidified its defensive line, but it may not be complete. Do the Vikings feel comfortable with Banks, Jalen Redmond, and Levi Drake Rodriguez with their hands in the dirt in Brian Flores' 3-4 base defense?

It might be less likely than other positions of need like cornerback, safety, and wide receiver, but drafting another defensive tackle can't be ruled out. Especially if Ohio State's Kayden McDonald or Georgia's Christen Miller are still available at 49.

To properly identify realistic picks at 49, we have to consider players who could fall that low, but not as low as 82 or 97, the two selections Minnesota has in the third round. Cornerbacks, safeties, and wide receivers who fit that description include:

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona Keionte Scott, S, Miami A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

The three receivers we've named all fit the role of a bigger-bodied receiver the Vikings reportedly covet. Boston and Brazzell are surefire second-round picks, while Stribling might fall into the third round.

McCoy, Terrell, Hood, and Ponds are widely regarded as the best remaining cornerbacks, and all of them could fly off the board before the Vikings pick in the second round. Cisse could also go fast. It also seems likely that McNeil-Warren and Stukes are drafted fairly early in the second round, with the next-best safeties being Miami's Scott and LSU's Haulcy.

Other players who might make sense at 49 include linebackers Jake Golday (Cincinnati), Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas), and Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech). Minnesota had Golday and Hill in town for top-30 visits, while Rodriguez is considered one of the best linebackers in the draft.

Most likely picks at 82 and 97

This feels like the round where the Vikings definitely use a pick on a running back and/or a wide receiver, especially if they don't take a wide receiver in the second round.

The top running backs who could be available at 82 or 97 include Nebraska's Emmett Johnson and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton. Arkansas' Mike Washington is regarded by most draft experts as the best available running back, but getting him to slide to 82 or 97 might require some luck.

Minnesota hosted Johnson on a top-30 visit, but their level of interest in Singleton is unclear. If they don't take a running back in the third round, they either need to trade for a fourth-round pick or hope a talented back is available in Round 5. Notably, Washington's Jonah Coleman and Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne were top-30 visitors as well.

Todd McShay thinks only one running back gets drafted on Day 2.

"The only RB left on my board with a top-100 grade is Mike Washington Jr., who I have ranked 85th overall," McShay wrote in his Substack. "Other names to watch are Washington’s Jonah Coleman (112), and Penn State’s Kaytron Allen (126) and Nicholas Singleton (128)."

The list of big-bodied receivers who would be worthy of the 82nd or 97th pick, barring an unforeseen slide for Boston or Brazzell, includes Stribling and Georgia State's Ted Hurst, both of whom made top-30 visits to Minnesota. We'll add NDSU's Bryce Lance, who, as a 6-foot-3 freak athlete, could hear his name called.

If they go with a safety in Round 3, keep a close eye on Stukes (he may fall to 82), TCU's Bud Clark, South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore, and Penn State's Zackee Wheatley, who is an imposing figure at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.

Cornerbacks who might be available at 82 or 97 include Malik Muhammad (Texas), Keith Abney II (Arizona State), Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State), and Will Lee III (Texas A&M). If Brian Flores wants a tall corner, then Igbinosun and Lee, both 6-foot-2, are intriguing options. Tacario Davis (Washington) is also very interesting at 6-foot-4.

To recap, these are the names that make the most sense in Round 3 for the Vikings:

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State Bryce Lance, WR, NDSU Bud Clark, S, TCU Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina Zackee Wheatley, S, Penn State Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State Davison Igbinosun Ohio State Will Lee III (Texas A&M)

If the Vikings pull a stunner and take a tight end, watch out for Georgia's Oscar Delp, who made a top-30 visit to Minnesota. McShay thinks there will be a run on tight ends late in the third round.