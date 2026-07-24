One Forgotten Vikings Player Training Camp Will Have Us Talking About Again

While some members of the Vikings' roster will be fighting for jobs during training camp, others will be looking to get the attention of fans and coaches. One particular Viking is Jay Ward, who was selected in the 2023 draft and has been on the roster in each of the past three seasons with a big role on special teams.

Before last season, Ward was out of sight and out of mind for many fans. But the end of last season provided some hope for an expanded defensive role as Minnesota ended the season on a five-game winning streak.

With training camp set to begin in the coming days, Ward will look to continue building momentum, which could lead to some interesting conversations among Vikings fans as he begins his fourth year in the NFL.

Jay Ward could earn the biggest role of his career during training camp

Ward’s going into last year was clear as a player who posted over 634 special teams snaps over his first two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. While it led to a rough 42.3 grade on 300 snaps in his rookie year, he logged a 68.2 grade and four tackles during the 2024 season, opening the door for him to make the team again in 2025.

Last year’s special teams performance wasn’t great as Ward made just two tackles with four penalties and a 55.6 grade on 283 snaps. But the light at the end of the tunnel came as he saw more playing time in the final five games.

The Vikings are hoping that the version of Jay Ward they saw at the end of the season is the one who shows up to training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ward’s traditional stats were great, logging 19 total tackles while playing 53.9% of the defensive snaps. But he also logged a 74.3 overall grade that was 18th among 97 qualifiers. The catch is that Theo Jackson (78.7) and Harrison Smith (77.9) both logged higher grades down the stretch. But it’s plenty of momentum for Ward to bring with him as he arrives in Eagan next week.

The Vikings safety position is one of the under-the-radar battles going into training camp. Harrison Smith has been a stalwart in the group, but as long as he’s contemplating retirement somewhere in the Smoky Mountains, Ward has a chance to battle with Jackson and third-round pick Jakobe Thomas for the starting job.

Jackson is likely to be Ward’s biggest competition as a player who played a career-high 592 defensive snaps but only recorded 47 total tackles and three tackles for loss with a pass defense in 14 games (eight starts).

Thomas i s also intriguing as a rookie who starred in Corey Heatherman’s “Havoc” defense at Miami. But his lack of experience could give Ward the upper hand after three years in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s system.

If Ward can play as he did in the final five games, it should help him not only keep his spot on the roster but could also give him the biggest role of his career. Even if Smith comes back, Ward could still be in Flores's plans with the way he moves Josh Metellus around, and could give Vikings fans an unexpected topic as training camp progresses.