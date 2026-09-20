Setting Expectations for Caleb Banks's Performance vs. Bears

It's still early in the 2026 NFL season, but so far, Vikings rookie defensive lineman Caleb Banks hasn't looked like the player whom fans hoped he would become. Expectations were high after the Purple and Gold used the 18th overall pick in April's draft to select the former Florida Gator, and so far, it's been a frustrating start to his career.

It may be only one game into the season, but Banks didn't record a tackle or any other meaningful stat in his NFL debut against the Packers in Week 1. He played just 16 defensive snaps in the season opener, and, given the results, Vikings fans shouldn't expect a significant increase in his snap count against the Bears on Sunday.

It will be challenging for Banks to have an impressive day against the NFC North rival due to a likely lack of playing time. In addition, the Bears are coming off a game where they dominated on the ground.

If that happens again, Vikings fans might be ready to break out their pitchforks to voice their displeasure with the No. 18 overall pick's Week 2 performance.

Vikings need to be patient with Caleb Banks

Last week against the Panthers, the Bears had two running backs go over 100 yards each on the ground, and the team as a whole accounted for six rushing touchdowns. The Vikings will need to be stout at the line of scrimmage to prevent that from happening again.

Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores has had a week to prepare for this game, so it will be interesting to see how he schemes to stop Chicago on the ground. A few mistakes could have D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai running wild once again.

That said, in two meetings against the Vikings last season, Swift totaled 143 rushing yards on 38 carries (3.8 yards per carry) while Monangai was held in check with a modest 12-23-1 stat line.

The Vikings did a good job of limiting the Bears' RBs on the ground in 2025. Can they replicate that success in Week 2 (especially if Caleb Banks steps up)? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Banks had qualified for a Pro Football Focus grade against the Packers in Week 1, he would have earned an overall grade of 33.7. Since he didn't reach 20 snaps in that game, he didn't qualify. Meanwhile, the Bears finished the opening week with the sixth-best run block grade (74.1) on PFF.

Dealing with competition

As if the rookie defender's outlook wasn't unfavorable enough, Jalen Redmond is the starter ahead of Banks on the Vikings' depth chart. He played 51 of 68 possible defensive snaps against Green Bay and will likely get a large chunk of playing time against the Bears as well.

Redmond had a PFF grade of 71.2 in Week 1 and looked like a player who deserved his time on the field. He tied for third on the team in tackles (4) and registered two pressures on Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Since Redmond is playing well and Banks isn't ready to take over, there is absolutely no reason for the Vikings to rush the rookie into a bigger role than he's ready for. Flores & Co. must focus on getting Banks some more experience, and bringing him along slowly is the right move.

Nevertheless, will the Vikings and their fans be patient enough to allow that to happen? We'll have a better idea after Sunday afternoon.

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