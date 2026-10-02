Tai Felton Continues to Give Vikings Reasons to Replace Him (and Here Are 3 Options)

Quite a few Vikings players have been disappointing through the first three games of the 2026 NFL season, despite the 3-0 start to the year. However, none may be as surprisingly ineffective as second-year wide receiver Tai Felton.

Through his first two games of the season, the former 102nd overall pick has failed to catch his only two targets while playing 35 offensive snaps. For comparison, he caught all three passes thrown his way for 25 receiving yards on 46 offensive snaps last season. That sounds fine for a WR4, but the Vikings were clearly hoping to see Felton take a bigger leap in Year 2.

He's also played 335 special teams snaps, but Felton needs to make a bigger pass-catching impact to justify his spot on the Vikings' roster.

If Tai Felton can't become a contributor on offense, it might be time for the Vikings to re-evaluate his role with the team

It's not like Minnesota hasn't put Felton in positions to get things going offensively this season. Last week's injury to Justin Jefferson led to him playing 32 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay. He turned those opportunities into 23 routes run and zero offensive production.

While Felton is a solid run blocker (his 59.2 grade is third among Vikings WRs on Pro Football Focus), it is hard to justify giving him over half of the offensive snaps if he can't produce offensively. A change might be necessary.

If the Vikings look to move Felton down the depth chart, here are three options:

1. Jeshaun Jones

Now that he has served his three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, Jeshaun Jones is eligible to return to the 53-man roster in Week 4. He has yet to play an offensive snap for Minnesota since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but this could be an opportunity to see what he has to offer the Vikings' offense.

Jeshaun Jones is a potential Tai Felton replacement now that he's returned from suspension. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones had a solid preseason, catching six passes for 80 yards in two games. He also averaged a solid 13.5 yards on 151 catches during his time at the University of Maryland. With Felton struggling, Jones deserves a chance to see if he can spark a stagnant offense that is currently last in the NFL in passing yards.

2. Myles Price

Myles Price could be seen as the hero from Minnesota's Week 3 win over the Buccaneers. His 86-yard punt-return touchdown (h/t NFL) was a big reason the Vikings were able to get the seven-point win in Week 3.

86-YARD PUNT RETURN TD FOR MYLES PRICE 🗣️@MINvsTB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vdl5VNla6q — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Since he's already suited up on game day, it might be time to give Price more offensive snaps. He only saw four offensive snaps in Week 3, and one of those reps was a run-blocking play. He showed that he can make some noise with 97 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches in five career preseason games, and it's time to see if he can replicate that when it counts.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants released veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, and although he is far from the superstar he once was, Beckham could be an interesting option as the fourth or fifth WR on Minnesota's depth chart.

Now that Beckham is 33 years old and on his fifth team in five years, he may be willing to accept a small role for a reasonable salary with the Vikings. His name is still recognizable to fans, so that fact could help the fan base get excited about Minnesota's offense. Although he was only targeted once without a catch in his latest Giants run, Beckham did have seven catches for 76 yards and five first downs in three exhibition games this summer.

Maybe a change of scenery is needed.

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