Vikings Stock Report: Who's Rising (and Falling) as Undefeated Season Continues After Week 3

The Vikings are rolling at 3-0, and although the product on the field hasn't always been pretty, the team is finding creative ways to win. They'll now get the De'Von Achane-less Dolphins in Week 4, and the potential to add another win is certainly tantalizing.

Still, while plenty of players pulled their weight in Week 3, there's a handful of others who didn't, and the Vikings are far from a perfect team. So let's dig into who is seeing their stock soar and who needs to turn their season around.

Stock up: Jordan Addison, WR

Jordan Addison stepped up after Justin Jefferson exited the Vikings Week 3 game, notching five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

After a quiet start to the season, Addison showed up in a big way against Tampa Bay and reassured fans he can handle the load should Jefferson miss time. He'll need to continue to stack these types of performances if he wants to earn that huge extension at the end of the season.

Stock down: Jauan Jennings, WR

Unlike Addison, Jauan Jennings was a complete non-factor against the Bucs, reeling in just one catch for one yard. He was supposed to be the Kevin Durant to the Vikings' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Jefferson and Addison, but so far, he has been more of a Jonny Flynn instead.

Jauan Jennings has been invisible more often than not since joining the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback play has been suspect, and he did miss the Week 2 game for personal reasons, but one singular yard this season is miles behind what most expected him to produce. Jennings continues to get in some great cardio work, but it's hard to say how he's been worth anything close to his contract this year.

Stock up: Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

Kyle Van Noy has been a practice squad elevation for the past three games and has gotten better each time. He racked up 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in just 17 snaps against Tampa Bay and has arguably been Minnesota's best free-agent signing so far. The 35-year-old is the seventh-highest-graded EDGE in the NFL after three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stock down: T.J. Hockenson, TE

After taking a pay cut in the offseason, an underwhelming start in 2026 is spelling doom for T.J. Hockenson's future with the Vikings. Through three games, Hockenson has just nine catches and a career-low 8.4 yards per reception. The Bucs' porous pass defense was a perfect candidate for a rebound performance, but he notched just two catches for 11 yards.

Fellow TE Josh Oliver's injury will either propel Hockenson into a bigger role or give Gavin Bartholomew the platform to give him the final push out of Minnesota.

Stock up: Eric Wilson, LB

Eric Wilson was mostly absent through the first two games and ended up on my Week 2 stock-down list. He must have read the piece and funneled his anger towards me into a highly impressive 1.5-sack day against Tampa Bay. This was the Wilson we remembered from 2025, when he was constantly in the backfield and around the ball.

Wilson, Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. are all playing some of their best ball at the moment.

Stock down: Harrison Smith, S

This pains me to write, but it doesn't seem like Harrison Smith is returning to the starting lineup this season.

Harrison Smith's return to the Vikings hasn't exactly gone as planned. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three straight weeks with fewer than 30 snaps, the Vikings seem intent on leaving Smith in a complementary role. It's a bit confusing, considering Joshua Metellus and Theo Jackson have been anything but impressive.

Perhaps Smith is still ramping up, but after a month back with the team, his game shape should be where it needs to be. He has just five tackles this year, and it's looking unlikely that he'll regain his full-time workload.

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