Time's Up: Analyzing Which Viking Should Lose His 53-Man Roster Spot to Kyle Van Noy

The Vikings have reached a point with edge rusher Kyle Van Noy where they need to make a decision on his contract.

Based on the NFL rules, a player can be elevated to the active roster three times per season. Van Noy was elevated for each of the Vikings' first three games, and now he is no longer eligible to be elevated again, meaning the Purple and Gold must either keep him on the practice squad or sign him to the 53-man roster.

The former Super Bowl Champion has exceeded expectations, recording four tackles with as many pressures—including a 1.5-sack performance in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. He now sits at Pro Football Focus grades of 87.4 and 90.4 regarding overall performance and run defense, respectively, and has only gotten better with each passing game.

If the Vikings want his services in Week 4 against the Dolphins, general manager Nolan Teasley will need to put pen to paper—especially to avoid another team stealing Van Noy off the practice squad. But to do that, a player who is currently on the active roster will need to be released to make room for him.

Which player should the Vikings release to make room for Kyle Van Noy on the 53-man roster?

Here are three players the Vikings could release from the 53-man roster to clear a spot for Van Noy.

1. Zemaiah Vaughn, cornerback

Zemaiah Vaughn might be on the Vikings' 53-man roster, but he has been inactive for each of the first three games of the season. At this point, letting him go and moving him to the practice squad doesn't seem like a move that would change much.

The only issue with demoting Vaughn is that he is one of only five cornerbacks on the depth chart. If he makes it to the practice squad, the Vikings could elevate him three times before they need to sign him back, but they run the risk of needing him for depth if a player above him on the depth chart is unable to play.

2. Elijah Williams, defensive line

Like Vaughn, Elijah Williams hasn't been active for a game yet this season. There are a lot of players on the depth chart above him, and some are rookies who need more time to develop before taking on a bigger role, making it even harder to give him defensive snaps.

Williams was a contributor for Minnesota last season, playing 71 total snaps in 2025, with 42 of those coming on defense. If he is released, there is a chance the 24-year-old defender could be scooped up by a team interested in a six-foot-three, 298-pound roadblock in the trenches.

3. Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher

If Van Noy replaces anyone, it makes sense for it to be a player at his position. Chaz Chambliss is at the bottom of Minnesota's EDGE depth chart and hasn't taken a single defensive snap this season.

However, releasing Chambliss leaves a hole on special teams. He is a regular part of the special teams unit, playing about 67% of all those snaps. Van Noy would not offer that same positional value, as he's played only two special teams snaps

Who's most likely to be cut: Elijah Williams

Releasing a player at a position with a lot of depth who is regularly inactive makes a lot of sense. Minnesota's front office should be able to work out a situation to bring Williams back to the practice squad in case the Vikings need him in the future.

At the moment, adding Van Noy to the 53-man roster matters more than stashing a defensive lineman the team has no plan for. Waiving Williams doesn't create any holes on defense or special teams, which only gives more reason to choose him over the Vikings' other available options.

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