Vikings Aiming to 'Create More Picks' in the 2nd, 3rd Rounds of the Draft?

Are the Minnesota Vikings preparing to wheel and deal during the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on Friday night? It's hard not to make that assumption after reputable Vikings insider Alec Lewis indicated in his piece about first-round pick Caleb Banks that Minnesota could be active.

"They preferred to use their first-round pick on a potential star, knowing that there are levers they can pull to create more picks on Day 2 to buoy the roster elsewhere," Lewis wrote, via The Athletic.

To me, that screams one of two things:

The Vikings could trade Jonathan Greenard for Day 2 pick(s) They could trade down in the second round to acquire an extra pick

Greenard has been in the rumor mill for months as he allegedly seeks a market value contract. More than 20 edge rushers have a higher annual average contract value than Greenard, who has two years left on his deal, including a base salary of $18.4 million in 2026 and 2027.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, earlier this week, suggested that talks between the Vikings and Eagles in a potential Greenard trade could resume during the draft. Meanwhile, the Vikings say they're being open with the star pass rusher.

"I had a conversation with him last week," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We're trying to keep our conversations and dialogue going. I have such a good relationship with Jonathan. He's been so impactful on me personally. One of our leaders. He knows exactly how I feel about him, how we feel about him as an organization. It's been good, and I think Jonathan's really respected at least the point of view that our dialogue brings, and the clarity, and he knows that I'm always a phone call away."

Whether the Vikings add another Day 2 pick(s) by dealing Greenard or trading down from their second-round pick (No. 49), the teams that logically would be most willing to part with Day 2 picks are the teams that have more than two selections.

Three teams have multiple second-round picks:

49ers: 33 and 58

Bears: 57 and 60

Texans: 38 and 59

Five teams have multiple third-round picks:

Steelers: 76, 85, and 99

Eagles: 68 and 98

Browns: 70 and 74

Dolphins: 75, 87, and 94

Jaguars: 81 and 100

The Eagles have two third-round picks and the No. 54 overall selection in the second round. Would Minnesota trade Greenard to an NFC contender for one of those picks? Would they give up both third-rounders for him?

It would be quite the scenario if Minnesota had picks 68, 82, 97, and 98 in the third round.

None of the other teams has been linked to Greenard, so the next most logical way the Vikings can acquire more Day 2 picks is by trading down from 49. If they're looking to trade back, here are eight logical offers that could make sense for both teams, assuming these teams have a player they covet at No. 49.

Texans: Nos. 59 and 91 for 49

49ers: Nos. 58 and 90 for 49

Bears: Nos. 57 or 60 and 89 for 49

Steelers: Nos. 53 and 99 for 49

Steelers: Nos. 76 and 85 or 99 for 49

Browns: Nos. 70 and 74 for 49

Dolphins: Nos. 75 and 87 or 94 for 49

Jaguars: Nos. 56 and 100 for 49

The Vikings shocked everyone when they took Banks in the first round, and we could be in for more surprises on the second night of the draft.