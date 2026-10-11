Vikings at Saints: Who Wins and Why in Week 5

It's Week 5, and the Minnesota Vikings have a few concerning injuries to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Christian Darrisaw has already been ruled out, and both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are questionable. Not ideal.

Still, the Saints' defense hasn't exactly been a model of consistency, and the Vikings will have opportunities to move the ball in New Orleans. So let's get into who wins and why in Minnesota's attempt to go 5-0 before the bye.

Vikings offense vs. Saints defense

The Vikings offense is certainly getting plenty of chances to break out of their funk, getting the disastrous Miami Dolphins in Week 4 and now the 1-3 Saints in Week 5.

Outside of a Week 2 win against Baltimore, the Saints defense has been torched for 37 points per game in their other three contests, earning them the 32nd-ranked scoring defense in the NFL. That's welcome news for a Vikings team that is averaging just 21 points per game themselves.

Kyler Murray and the Minnesota offense looked respectable in the fourth quarter last week, going 13-for-14 for 120 yards against Miami. Bringing that momentum into New Orleans should be doable, but Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison's health could be a hindrance if one or both are limited. Newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. may see his first action of the season, which could be entertaining if nothing else.

The deciding factor in this game, though, could be how backup tackle Ryan Van Demark protects Murray's blindside. The Saints brought down Lamar Jackson three times, and without Christian Darrisaw, Murray may be sent on a running tour of the Superdome.

Saints offense vs. Vikings defense

Tyler Shough is top-five in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, and without starting running back Travis Etienne, he will be asked to carry the load again. He's thrown fewer than 40 times just once this year, so the Saints will almost surely be looking to air things out again. That's potentially a blessing for a blitz-happy Brian Flores, who could add to the 12 sacks Shough has already taken this year.

As for the run game, the six-touchdown Alvin Kamara of 2020 (not one of our better days) is far removed from the 2026 version, who has averaged just three yards per carry this season. Instead, the Vikings' secondary will get its first real test since Jordan Love in Week 1.

Even though Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre have been extremely reliable this season, the same can't be said for the Vikings' safeties, who have allowed plenty of big plays on the back end.

Harrison Smith and Joshua Metellus are considered bottom-five safeties in the league by Pro Football Focus, but it doesn't take much more than a quick eye test to see they've been burned far too many times.

Saints receiver Chris Olave leads the NFL in receiving yards, and it's not unfathomable to think he has another big day against Minnesota's secondary.

Still, the Saints are probably too one-dimensional on offense to keep Dallas Turner and the rest of the pass rushers at bay. Without a running game threat, there's no reason Flores won't continue his 70% blitz rate in Week 5.

Verdict

Vikings: 27 Saints: 24