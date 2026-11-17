And just like that, the Vikings are back on track.

A dominant win over Green Bay has Minnesota looking like a Super Bowl-caliber team. It's safe to say that there's nobody in the league who wants to see the Vikings on the schedule right now.

But has the addition of Kirk Cousins made this team unstoppable? Is Jordan Addison's injury really not that big of a deal?

Let's dive into those Vikings overreactions and more ahead of the Week 11 Sunday Night Football showdown against the 49ers.

1. Kirk Cousins actually just saved the Vikings season

Despite having only a few days to prepare, Cousins led the Vikings to a 30-10 dismantling of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. His numbers—207 yards and two touchdowns to one interception—won't jump off the page, but the rhythm and consistency the offense experienced can't be overstated.

The defense got to Jordan Love eight times and forced four turnovers, but as incredible as their performance was, it's actually pretty easy to envision Carson Wentz losing this game. The Vikings' offense under Cousins held the ball for 35 minutes against the Packers. Compare that to the 41 minutes of possession combined over the last two losses before his arrival.

Gavin Bartholomew's first NFL TD makes it a three-score game!



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LlozbGAGyJ — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

It certainly doesn't feel out of line to say that the 38-year-old Cousins took this team to a level they wouldn't reach otherwise. This was still probably a 10- or 11-win team thanks to their suffocating defense, but the Vikings are real contenders now with a guy who can make the plays an average quarterback should make.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

2. Jordan Addison's injury will be relatively easy to overcome

On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced (h/t MicNuggets) that Addison's thumb injury will require surgery, effectively knocking him out for at least a few weeks. Obviously, it's not ideal to lose the No. 2 receiver just as a new quarterback enters the fold, but at the same time, things may not be all doom and gloom either.

Jordan Addison is likely a short-term IR candidate after aggravating a thumb injury



Kevin O'Connell: “Just on Jordan Addison, tried to see if we could get him all the way to game day and see if we could possibly have him yesterday. But he did sustain a thumb injury, actually a… pic.twitter.com/emDjOFc7dn — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) November 16, 2026

Cousins clearly showed that he and Justin Jefferson still have a special connection after the two linked up nine times against Green Bay, and both Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson should return to the lineup next week.

Jennings certainly hasn't lived up to expectations, but Cousins has a strong bond with Hockenson, and the pair has connected for 113 receptions for 997 yards over their 18 games together.

Losing Addison certainly hurts, as there's no question the offense is better with him on the field despite his modest 18 catches this season. At the same time, let's not forget what Cousins was doing in Las Vegas with Brock Bowers and a collection of unheralded wide receivers.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

3. There's no way Brian Flores returns in 2027, right?

The Vikings' defense is the NFL's boogeyman, and the dark, shadowy figure at the center of all the fear is defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Any way you slice it, the Vikings' defense ranks in the top five for most major metrics, and there's yet to be an offense that has figured them out. With such dominance, Flores figures to be one of the hottest names in next year's coaching carousel, but is he a goner for sure?

On paper, there's no reason Flores wouldn't get another shot at being a head coach, but reality is also a thing we deal with here on Earth, and the Vikings' defensive coordinator sits in a complicated situation. His current lawsuit with the league and controversial coaching methods in Miami make things complex, and his best option seems to be off the table already.

Many fans have called for Flores to be promoted to O'Connell's position, but after the win at Green Bay that included ownership presenting the head coach with a game ball, there's almost a zero percent chance the Vikings are moving on. Minnesota should throw every last penny they can offer at Flores in the offseason to retain him as defensive coordinator, but another team could still opt to make him their next head coach.

Flores' standing with the Vikings for 2026 is very much up in the air, and it's likely why the Vikings have waited to extend stars like Blake Cashman or Andrew Van Ginkel before they know who will be running the show.

Verdict: Overreaction

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