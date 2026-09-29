Vikings' Backup RB Situation Is Becoming an Issue as Jordan Mason Remains on IR

They might have a perfect record, but that doesn't change the fact that the Vikings' offense has been bad this season. They rank last in the league with 238.3 total yards of offense per game, along with a league-worst 137 passing yards per contest.

Yet, the team is somehow 3-0 heading into Week 4.

Getting more production out of the backfield will be key to getting the offense back on track. Starting running back Aaron Jones Sr. has been playing through a knee injury and leads the team with 203 rushing yards, but he can't do it all on his own. Jordan Mason—second on the team in rushing yards with 59—only played one game for the Vikings before heading to injured reserve with a thumb injury/

Looking at Minnesota's rushing leaders through three games, fans might expect rookie running back Demond Claiborne or seven-year veteran DeeJay Dallas to capitalize on Mason's absence. Instead, neither is making waves, as the duo has combined for just 11 rushing yards on six carries.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores's aggressive unit and special teams coordinator Matt Daniels's talented players are keeping Minnesota in games, but something needs to change to get the chains moving when the Vikings are on offense.

Vikings' RB room needs help as Jordan Mason remains on IR

It isn't a good look that Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is outrushing Claiborne and Dallas. Quarterback Kyler Murray's 26 yards on the ground aren't impressive, but they're still notable, since it's 15 yards more than the aforementioned pair has tallied.

Kyler Murray is the Vikings' No. 2 rusher right now, and that's not a good look for the offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Mason sidelined at least until the Vikings face the Colts in Week 7, fans have every right to worry about the backup RB situation.

Jones is 31 years old and working through that knee injury, so head coach Kevin O'Connell would be wise not to give him most of the running back work each week. He's already averaging a career-high 17.3 carries per game, up from 11.0 and 15.0 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

At the same time, neither Claiborne nor Dallas has shown the capability to fill in and play at a solid level. So, what can the Purple and Gold do?

What could be next for Vikings' backfield

Minnesota has veteran running back Jerome Ford on the practice squad, and it might be smart to insert him into the lineup to see if he can spark something. If that doesn't work out, it might be time for the team to look outside the locker room for options, whether that's free agency, the trade market or another team's practice squad.

Second-year RB Jaret Patterson is another option on the taxi unit.

Thankfully, Mason's thumb doesn't seem like a major injury, and once he recovers, he can return to the team and continue pushing Jones for the RB1 job. The only catch is that since he was placed on injured reserve, he must miss at least four weeks before he can play again. As mentioned before, that means he will be eligible to return in Week 7.

Even better news for Minnesota is that the team's bye week is Week 6. That is one less game that the Vikings need to struggle to find a competent run game to help open up the passing attack. If Mason is ready to return at that point, he could potentially take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Colts, who allow 141.3 rushing yards per game (29th) and 4.9 yards per attempt (28th).

Something needs to change in the Vikings' rushing attack, which may have to wait until late October to get Mason back from IR. In the meantime, Minnesota better hope to get more production from Claiborne or Dallas to help Jones keep the offense on the field.

Otherwise, the Vikings' offensive outlook will remain dire for the rest of the season.

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