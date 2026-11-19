While many Vikings fans are still riding the high of a Sunday beatdown against their rival Packers, the team is preparing for another high-stakes NFC battle against the 49ers in Mexico City. With an offense that finally looks competent and an already elite defense reaping the benefits, the sky may very well be the limit for this 2026 Vikings team.

I took to X to get your questions and takes before one of the biggest NFL matchups of the year.

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

Kirk Cousins for MVP?

Kirk Cousins will make a surprise run for MVP. @_BigSteve89

If Kirk Cousins continues to play at this level, I’m not even sure that hearing his name in MVP conversations would be that surprising, especially if he does it while playing for two different teams. Cousins’ 2,547 passing yards rank fifth in the league, while his 22 passing touchdowns rank second. If he continues this success now that he’s back with the Vikings, it’ll be hard to find any other QB in NFL history who has put up that kind of performance with two different teams in one season.

I mean, what an absurd Kirk Cousins throw. Both to put the air underneath, and to keep it on the back shoulder. pic.twitter.com/RCwMnJLihQ — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 16, 2026

Altitude adjustments

SF being smart practicing in Colorado? @mousejcm

This has been a fascinating talking point around the Vikings’ upcoming matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City. The Vikings plan to hold a normal week of practice before heading south one day before the game on Saturday. Meanwhile, the 49ers are spending the week practicing in Colorado Springs to acclimate to the higher altitude before arriving in Mexico on the same day.

Different approaches to altitude preparation ahead of the 49ers vs. Vikings game in Mexico City:



• 49ers: Arrived in Colorado Springs yesterday (6,621 ft).

• Vikings: Staying in Minnesota (860 ft) until Saturday.

• Mexico City game elevation: 7,280 ft. — Mike Urtaza (@urtazablue) November 16, 2026

While most football fans are used to seeing altitude affect games played in Denver, Mexico City’s altitude is about 2,100 feet higher. Oxygen intake will certainly be a factor. I’m no health expert, and medical professionals even seem to disagree on which approach may be best, but with San Francisco making their third trip across the border, they may have a leg up from experience alone.

Jauan Jennings revenge game incoming?

Does (Jauan) Jennings have his breakout game against his former team? If he plays, I’m thinking 75 yards and a touchdown. @Gavin_R23

If Kevin O’Connell’s statements this week are any indication, he’s expecting a big performance from Jauan Jennings on Sunday. With Jordan Addison recovering from thumb surgery, the Vikings will be reliant on Jennings to return from a calf injury that held him out against the Bills and Packers.

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Jauan Jennings’ revenge game vs the #49ers:



“With us being down Jordan Addison, we’re gonna need him to make some plays in the pass game.”



(Via @KFAN1003) pic.twitter.com/BOjGi3HeuY — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 17, 2026

It’s no secret Jennings has had a rough season so far, but more opportunities and better quarterback play may be exactly what he needs. Familiarity with his former team certainly doesn’t hurt either. Sunday is just the start of what could be a highly productive month for Jennings, as Addison may not return until the Dec. 20 game against the Lions. The back half of this season could be an entirely different story than his frustrating start.

Vikings' Super Bowl aspirations



Should the Vikings win convincingly, this will be the best chance since ‘98 to win a Super Bowl @Dopp16

Make no mistake, a win on Sunday against a great 49ers team could prove to be a season-defining moment for the 2026 Vikings. For all the offensive turmoil that plagued the team over their first eight games, Cousins’ return has brought optimism that this may be a truly special year after all.

Sunday night could easily be the biggest game of the 2026 NFL season.



Shoutout to the fans in Mexico City who get to witness an all-timer. pic.twitter.com/37oFawfBs6 — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 18, 2026

The Vikings defense is currently on pace for almost 70 sacks, a total not reached since the Eagles did it in 2022. They just so happened to make it to the Super Bowl that season. All Cousins and the offense need to do is hold on to the ball and score points on occasion. The stellar Minnesota defense and kicker Will Reichard will handle the rest.

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