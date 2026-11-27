From J.J. McCarthy to Kirk Cousins, the Vikings haven't been short on drama in 2026, but another franchise may have just taken the crown.

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to leaving teams on less than friendly terms, and after departing the Packers and Jets with a grudge, he's now out of Pittsburgh, leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

Rodgers' reunion with his former coach Mike McCarthy ended in another ugly divorce, and the Steelers' former starter is now searching for a new team. And while the Steelers have publicly supported McCarthy since Rodgers' scathing claims, if even half of what was said is true, Pittsburgh may be in the market for a new head coach in 2027—and that's pretty bad news for the Vikings.

Mike McCarthy's potential ouster in Pittsburgh could spell disaster for the Vikings too

Rodgers claims that McCarthy was falling asleep in meetings and breaking down huddles with the wrong team's name among other embarrassments. Some reports have corroborated those accusations, and while it's generally looked down upon to spill locker room beans, it may be too hard for McCarthy to reinvent his image.

If the Steelers ultimately decide that McCarthy isn't the man for the job, the next man they turn to could very well be Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Flores has familiarity with the franchise after serving as a defensive assistant in 2022, and interviewed for their head coach opening earlier this year after Mike Tomlin's departure. Obviously, it's hard to know how close Flores was to getting the job over McCarthy, but it's reasonable to expect that he'd be in the running again should the Steelers opt for a change this offseason.

Clearly, losing Flores to a head coaching job would be a devastating loss for Minnesota, which boasts of the NFL's top defenses. Through Week 11, the Vikings' defense ranks first in points allowed, first in sacks and second in yards allowed per game. Some, as ridiculous as it is, have even speculated that the Vikings should move on from Kevin O'Connell in favor of Flores after carrying the Vikings through the first half of the season.

Any other assistant with that kind of resume would be a surefire head coach in 2027, but Flores' situation could make things messy. His time as a head coach in Miami ended unceremoniously after a 24-25 record with no playoff appearances. Flores is also currently suing the league for discrimination, which could also complicate his path towards another shot as the head man.

The Vikings have already made Flores one of the highest-paid assistants in the NFL, but the allure of a head coaching job is still very obviously on his mind. There may not be much Minnesota can do if the Steelers come knocking.

Assuming Pittsburgh looks to make a change, they remain a logical landing spot for Flores, and the Vikings may be looking to replace someone irreplaceable next season.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.