Vikings at Lions: Who Wins and Why in Week 8



Not to sound overly dramatic, but this game may end up defining the season for the Vikings. The Lions will be the first real test the team has had in weeks, and it's fairly easy to say that if Minnesota wins, 2026 is Super Bowl or bust.

On the other hand, a loss makes the NFC North race wide open, and there's a decent possibility that a team wins 10 or more games from this division and still misses the playoffs. Falling to 6-1 with Buffalo, Green Bay and San Fransisco up next isn't exactly reassuring that the Vikings won't be that ill-fated team.

Still, the Vikings defense will carry them as long as the offense makes at least some effort to score. It's Minnesota at Detroit in Week 8 with a lot on the line already, so let's take a look at who wins and why.

Vikings offense vs. Lions defense

The Viking offense is coming off 16-point, 275-yard performance against the now tanking 2-5 Indianapolis Colts, so it's safe to say that momentum isn't swinging in their favor at the moment. Against New Orleans before the bye, however, Kyler Murray and company put together a great game, hanging 23 points on the Saints.

They'll need at least that to get by the high-powered Detroit offense, but thankfully the Lions defense isn't quite as ferocious. Nobody has given up more yards that Detroit this season, and last week against the Packers was their first game all year of allowing less than 20 points.

Aiden Hutchinson and a now healthy Brian Branch are typically good for a few game-wrecking plays, though, so while the Detroit defense is sure to give up some points, the sacks and turnovers may level the playing field.

Oct 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Murray has been smart with the football, and hasn't turned the ball over since September. That's clearly been the number one goal for Kevin O'Connell, who boasts a 40-4 record when tying or winning the turnover battle. It's pretty hard to argue against those numbers, but at some point the offense is going to have to get aggressive and win some games.

Lions offense vs. Vikings defense

Sunday will feature an unstoppable force against an immovable object as the the league's top offense takes on it's top defense.

Detroit has scored 30 or more points in every game but one this year, and while it's unlikely they eclipse that number for a sixth time, the Vikings defense will get all they can handle. Jared Goff has 14 touchdowns to zero interceptions, and Jahmyr Gibbs is fourth in the league in rush yards despite the early bye. The Lions have no shortage of playmakers on offense, and the Vikings may have to choose the lesser of two evils again in 2026.

Last year, that meant blitzing Goff non-stop in order to keep Gibbs in the backfield tied up with pass protection—something the running back still hasn't let go. It's reasonable to think that the Vikings will roll with that strategy again on Sunday after sending extra men at Daniel Jones a whopping 85% of the time. Despite some good success this year, Goff has historically struggled with pressure, and no is better at bringing it than Brian Flores.

If the Vikings can hold the Lions to under 20 points on Sunday, a win is very possible, but there's only so much the defense can do.

Verdict: Vikings 20, Lions 23

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