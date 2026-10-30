3 Most Important Things to Watch for Vikings against Lions in Week 8 (Flores' Defense Will Be Put to the Test)

In the words of the great Motor City poet Marshall Mathers: “If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?” Well, so far, the Minnesota Vikings have captured six straight wins to start the 2026 season and are looking to avoid letting their next potential victory slip away this weekend.

The Vikings head east to face their divisional rival Lions on Sunday with an opportunity to build an even larger cushion within the NFC North and the conference as a whole. Here are three things to keep an eye on in a matchup that will be Minnesota’s biggest test since their Week 2 game against the Bears.

Pursuit of perfection

The Vikings are looking to remain alone at the top of the NFL as the league’s last unbeaten team after this weekend. A win would give Minnesota its first 7-0 start since the 2000 season. Luckily, we all know how wonderfully that turned out.

A win this weekend would give the Vikings their first 7-0 start since 2000, a year the eventually resulted in a 41-0 loss to the Giants in the NFC Championship. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 29, 2026

While a case could be made that a loss might bring some beneficial reflection to a Vikings team looking to contend, everyone in that locker room will certainly try their best to keep their unbeaten streak alive. Minnesota has won 11 straight games dating back to last season, with their last loss coming against the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks on Nov. 30 of last year. With a difficult November schedule and other conference contenders loading up before the deadline, Minnesota needs to stack as many wins as possible. A win on Sunday will make it very hard for national talking heads to ignore the Vikings much longer, even if their winning process isn’t always pretty.

Unstoppable force meets immovable object

The matchup between Brian Flores and Drew Petzing wasn’t one I had circled on my calendar before the season, but Detroit’s offense has seemed to fire on all cylinders early this season, looking eerily similar to the offense that gave the Vikings fits in 2023 and 2024 (h/t: NFL Researcher). Luckily, Flores and the Vikings' defense have continued their years-long process of adjustments and improvements to become one of the league's top squads.

Lions offense since 2023 (NFL rank)...



Team points per game - 29.7 (1st)

Jared Goff pass TD - 115 (1st)

Jahmyr Gibbs scrimmage TD - 58 (1st)

Amon-Ra St. Brown rec TD - 38 (1st) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) October 26, 2026

Minnesota’s defense allows the second-fewest yards (252.8) and fewest points per game (12.3). Detroit’s offense, by contrast, ranks second in the league in yards (397.3) and points per game (30.7). Safe to say Sunday should be a heavyweight matchup every time the two stacked units face off.

Offensive desperation

The Vikings offense has mostly felt like the equivalent of watching paint dry to start the 2026 season. Outside of three or four standout plays (two of which were Justin Jefferson touchdowns), there hasn’t been much to be excited about. With the Vikings entering the heftiest portion of their schedule and the Lions struggling to defend the pass, Sunday may just be their best chance to prove they can get on track.

the Minnesota Vikings are only undefeated team left



on early downs this season, their offense:



#32 with 29% success rate

#32 with 18% of plays gain a 1st down

#32 with 24.0% of plays gain 7+ yards



62% of its series reach 3rd down



#1 most in the NFL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 27, 2026

Minnesota is struggling mightily to come out strong on early downs, but with Detroit’s defense giving up a league-worst 391 yards a game, there’s reason to be aggressive out of the gate (h/t: Warren Sharp). Getting Justin Jefferson involved early and often will be crucial, especially after he had a quiet four receptions for 44 yards against the Colts last week.

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