3 Bold Vikings Predictions Heading Into NFC North Collision vs. Lions in Week 8

Just like that, the November gauntlet is here. Your 6-0 Vikings head to Detroit this weekend to battle the 4-2 Lions for the first time since their Christmas matchup last season. With an undefeated record and divisional seeding on the line, the stakes are certainly high.

Will this be the week that finally proves the Vikings are worthy of their record? Will Kyler Murray and the offense finally get on track? Will the defense finally meet their match? Let’s dive into my predictions for Sunday’s massive matchup.

1. Justin Jefferson hits for 100 receiving yards

This may come as a shock, but Justin Jefferson has had only one 100-yard receiving game since Oct. 5, 2025. With the Vikings’ passing game desperate for a spark against a weak Lions pass defense, Sunday may be the perfect chance to stack some yardage.

Justin Jefferson has ONE game with 100+ receiving yards in the last 389 days. His last was a 101-yard performance against the Packers last January. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 29, 2026

Detroit’s defensive back group is shaky, to say the least.

The Lions currently allow the most passing yards per game in the NFL, averaging a whopping 291.8. The return of safety Brian Branch last week against the Packers certainly helps their case, especially if fellow safety Kerby Joseph is close behind after being cleared to return to practice. But their cornerback group should give Jefferson plenty of opportunities to gain yardage this weekend.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday, placing even more pressure on D.J. Reed.

2. NFC North rivals combine for seven or more sacks

Even though the Lions give up a ton of yardage on defense, their pass rush is not to be ignored. They’re tied with the Vikings, Bengals, Broncos, and Texans for a league-leading 21 sacks. Basically, Sunday could be a bad day to be a quarterback at Ford Field.

Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and former Viking D.J. Wonnum each have five sacks for the Lions so far, while rising Vikings star Dallas Turner is tied for the third-most sacks in the league with six. I predict both defensive fronts will continue to cause chaos on Sunday, and that there will be at least seven total sacks between both teams.

With the Vikings’ inconsistent interior offensive line, Kyler Murray will need to be ready to take off to keep that number from getting even higher.

3. The Vikings lose the battle but win the war

Hear me out.

There is a case to be made that a loss on Sunday would be the best thing for the Vikings with less than two weeks left before the trade deadline. Obviously, you’d love to win every game, but the lessons learned from a loss may actually set this squad up for better long-term success.

A loss could actually be quite the learning experience for HC Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings’ defense has been stellar, but the Lions' high-flying offense presents the hardest challenge they’ve faced this year. Can the offense be trusted in its current state to step up and score points?

If not, the Vikings will likely suffer their first loss of the year and hopefully walk away with valuable lessons from the experience. If it motivates general manager Nolan Teasley to make a splash deal at the deadline, it may prove to be a good outcome in the long run.

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