The Vikings are 7-2 after one of the wildest ten-week spans imaginable to start an NFL season. The defense? Dominant. The offense? Dormant. The solution? Kirk Cousins. Needless to say, it’s been quite the ride.

The team has relied heavily on defensive stars like Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman, but one major reason for such an impressive start is the high-upside young players who are starting to step up. Interestingly enough, many of these late-round gems were drafted by a general manager the team fired 10 months ago.

With championship aspirations and a newly hired general manager in Nolan Teasley, there are fair questions to ask about the legacy that ex-GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah left behind.

Were the Vikings too quick to part ways with their former GM? Were the accusations that he “couldn’t draft” fair? Does he deserve credit for the success of the 2026 Vikings? The answers are a bit murky, but it seems he certainly left some gifts on his way out.

Recent late-round draft picks are shining for the 2026 Vikings

The NFL Draft is an inexact science, but it’s typically safe to assume that players selected in later rounds will have a significantly harder path to contributing consistently at the professional level. Ironically, the Vikings are seeing almost the exact opposite scenario play out for many of their young contributors. 2024 17th overall pick, Dallas Turner, has been one of the most impressive defenders in the NFL this season, but he wasn't the only star Adofo-Mensah and his staff found in that class.

Defensive tackle Levi-Drake Rodriguez may be one of the best stories in the entire NFL. After playing football and baseball at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Rodriguez transferred to Texas A&M University–Commerce in 2022. The big man was the definition of a draft day underdog. But Adofo-Mensah, former assistant GM Ryan Grigson, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores liked what they saw and ultimately took a swing at pick 232.

Two years later, Rodriguez is starting at defensive tackle and has already recorded three sacks this season.

Vikings DT Levi Drake Rodriguez was unbelievably good on Sunday.



93.3 PFF grade. 8 pressures, 2 sacks on 24 pass-rush snaps.



The former 232nd overall pick out of Texas A&M-Commerce has become a key part of this defense. pic.twitter.com/zUuEeaDKXj — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 16, 2026

There’s also Will Reichard, who was selected with the 203rd pick in the same draft. Reichard has become one of the league’s top kickers and is currently second in the NFL with 23 successful kicks this season. It turns out Adofo-Mensah may have solved one of the most frustrating positions in Vikings franchise history.

The 2025 class also has a few names that are starting to make some noise. Former Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton was selected 102nd overall in 2025, and while he may not be a true “late-rounder,” he certainly had his work cut out for him in a stacked wide receiver room. Now, he’s starting to show signs of potential, especially with Jauan Jennings and Jordan Addison missing time. A strong camp and preseason are setting Felton up for a growing role.

Cousins to Tai Felton gets the Vikings near the goal line on another 3rd and long conversion



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/T9zCEvmP3W — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is another name Vikings fans are hearing more often. The former defensive tackle shifted outside this past offseason, slimming down along the way. He’s appeared in only three games this season and has battled through injury, but he’s proven disruptive in limited opportunities.

The Vikings’ final pick of the 2025 draft was tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who missed his entire rookie season with a lower back injury. One season later, the former Pitt Panther is starting to make waves. With T.J. Hockenson out against the Packers on Sunday, Bartholomew and Kirk Cousins quickly became friends as the second-year tight end caught three passes for 36 yards and his first NFL TD.

Kirk Cousins to Gavin Bartholomew for the TD pic.twitter.com/g1YUgVp8nr — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 15, 2026

For a team that has long battled through serious depth concerns, the emergence of young talent from later portions of the draft is a promising sign of what’s to come. But it doesn’t change many of the key reasons Adofo-Mensah was ultimately fired.

Vikings were right to make a GM shift, even as some draft picks start to contribute

The Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era will ultimately be defined by much more than the success of his late-round draft selections. The fact that zero players remain on the roster from his 2022 draft class is a massive indictment. The 2023 class was not much better, as Jordan Addison and Jay Ward are the last remaining members of the six-player class. Then there’s the quarterback situation, which has been broken down ad nauseam.

Without an answer at the most important position in sports, and with little help from his first two draft classes, the resulting breakup seemed inevitable. At the same time, the Vikings’ former GM and his staff certainly didn’t leave Vikings fans empty-handed with some of his value selections.

For that, he deserves great credit.

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