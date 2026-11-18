The Minnesota Vikings surprised many fans watching the team's Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. The 30-10 victory was controlled from the start by the Purple and Gold, who finally put together a complete game.

The attack plan from head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores worked extremely well at Lambeau Field, giving hope that the team can remain a contender for the remainder of the season.

How O'Connell and Flores managed their personnel was important too. Several contributors missed time due to injury. Knowing which players to use to fill particular roles paid off handsomely for the Vikings. Here are some winners and losers from Sunday's snap counts.

Snap count winner: Gavin Bartholomew, Tight end

Offensive: 53

Special teams: 0

T.J. Hockenson was ruled out of this game with a wrist/chest injury, so the next man up to start was second-year tight end Gavin Bartholomew. He played the ninth-most snaps on offense for Minnesota against Green Bay, getting in on 53 offensive plays.

Bartholomew caught three of four passes thrown his way by quarterback Kirk Cousins, gaining 36 yards and scoring his first touchdown as a pro. On that 20-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, he stiff-armed a Packers defender to give himself a path to the end zone.

Snap count loser: James Pierre, Cornerback

Defensive: 27

Special teams: 7

James Pierre is having a great first season in Minnesota, earning a 72.7 Pro Football Focus grade this year, but he saw his workload on defense cut from 50 defensive snaps against the Bills to 27 against the Packers.

Pierre still ended the day with a pass breakup and a tackle, but the drastic decrease in usage on defense is alarming. He was still the third-most-used cornerback behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers, so hopefully this isn't a sign that he's in the doghouse.

Snap count winner: Caleb Banks, Defensive line

Defensive: 17

Special teams: 3

When Caleb Banks was a healthy scratch last week against the Bills, plenty of rumors were floating around about what was going on with the rookie defensive lineman. However, he played 17 defensive snaps against the Packers and looked great.

Earning a 90.6 PFF initial grade, Banks had two tackles (one solo) against Green Bay. This was an important statement game for the 23-year-old, and he put forth his best showing as a pro to date.

Snap count loser: Domonique Orange, Defensive line

Defensive: 7

Special teams: 3

While Banks saw significant playing time against the Packers, fellow rookie defensive lineman Domonique Orange went from playing 22 defensive snaps in Week 9 to seven in Week 10 against the Packers.

Finishing the game with two tackles (one solo), the Vikings got amazing play out of Banks, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond, and Elijah Williams, all of whom earned a PFF grade of over 70 in the big divisional matchup.

Role change: Jake Golday, Linebacker

Defensive 18

Special teams: 20

It was a big day for Minnesota's rookies last Sunday, and second-round pick Jake Golday participated in the action. With starting linebacker Blake Cashman out, Golday and Ivan Pace Jr. did their best to hold down the defense, and the results were mixed.

He struggled as a pass rusher, as evidenced by his 54.2 PFF grade (last on the team). He was much better as a tackler against the Packers, bringing down five ball carriers, including three solo efforts.

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