One Thought on All 11 Vikings Offensive Starters One Month Into the 2026 Season

The Vikings are a perfect 4-0 a quarter of the way through the NFL season, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing. While the defense and special teams units have pulled their weight and more, the Vikings' offense is still figuring things out.

Things looked a little crisper on offense last week against Miami, but there's still plenty of room to grow moving forward. Now that one month of action has provided a sufficient sample size, here are my thoughts on every Vikings offensive starter four games into the schedule.

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Kyler Murray, QB

The bad news is that Kyler Murray's start with the Vikings hasn't been especially pretty. He's 30th in QBR, 24th in completion percentage, and—we'll save you the time—bottom 10 in most other passing metrics too.

The good news, though, is that each game has been an improvement over the last. Murray has gone from 11 snaps and the ugliest interception human eyes have witnessed, to simply finishing the game against Tampa Bay, to looking somewhat decent against Miami. By Week 12, the Vikings should have a potential MVP at this rate.

Aaron Jones Sr., RB

Since Jordan Mason's Week 1 injury, Aaron Jones Sr. has been the sole source of the Vikings' offensive production for the most part. Ahead of the season, some writers—including this one—had written Jones off a bit as an aging back who had seen his production drop in three straight seasons.

Aaron Jones Sr. has been one of the brightest spots of the Vikings' offense this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While those things still remain true, he's actually single-handedly carried the load in the Minnesota backfield this season with 297 yards. He'll get a bit of a break after the bye when Mason returns, but Jones kept this offensive train from completely derailing.

Justin Jefferson, WR

Outside of a scorching hot Week 1 performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two scores, Justin Jefferson has logged just five catches since. He missed the majority of the past two games with injury and slogged through a Chicago monsoon in Week 2, so there's no reason for alarm.

The Vikings' best player should be back in action soon and has been the only bright spot in the receiver room thus far.

Jordan Addison, WR

Jordan Addison is tracking to fall short of his incredible rookie season numbers for the third straight season, and it's getting hard to get a good read on him. He's got 11 catches for 163 yards this year, and barring a huge outburst the rest of the season, he will again post mediocre numbers for a player many believe to be one of the best WR2's in the NFL.

Obviously, quarterback issues from last year have dragged on into 2026, so Addison's modest production may come with a bit of an asterisk.

Jauan Jennings, WR

Head coach Kevin O'Connell can point to Jennings' work in the run game (h/t Bring Me The Sports' Will Ragatz) all he wants, but it's hard to look at the big ticket free agent with just two catches and say that things haven't been disappointing.

Again, quarterback play hasn't done him any favors, but Jauan Jennings really needs a few big catches in the coming weeks to show some proof of concept here.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

T.J. Hockenson leads all Vikings receivers in most every statistic after a monster 13-catch, 119-yard performance in Week 4. It appears that Murray has found a friend, and that should be welcome news for Hockenson, who took a pay cut and chopped a year off his deal to stay in Minnesota this season. One game does not make a season, though, and we'll see if his connection with Murray is real.

Christian Darrisaw, LT

Christian Darrisaw's evaluation never really wavers season-to-season: when he's healthy (he's usually not), he's very good (elite even). The left tackle has yet to play a full season in his six-year career, and after suffering a concussion last week, that may be the case again in 2026.

Christian Darrisaw's concussion is just the latest example of how injuries have limited his impact. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unfortunate for a player who could and should be top-five at his position.

Donovan Jackson, LG

Donovan Jackson was playing some of his best ball before tearing his meniscus last Sunday. He had allowed just two pressures heading into the game, but he will now miss the remainder of the year in what could be a huge loss up front. We'll see what new starter Joe Huber has this week.

Blake Brandel, C

After a full summer of worry and panic about the non-center center, Blake Brandel has actually been mostly fine. His snaps have been steady for the most part, and his 76.2 pass-blocking grade with Pro Football Focus ranks fifth among centers. Good enough for me.

Will Fries, RG

Will Fries definitely suffers from 'Kirk Cousins Syndrome': he's been a decent enough player, but his huge contract puts a big magnifying glass on his play. At the time of his signing, Fries was getting paid like a top-10 guard in the NFL. He hasn't been truly awful, but he's probably only played up to the level of maybe a top-30 guard instead, and that's hard to be content with given his deal.

Brian O'Neill, RT

Captain and fan-favorite Brian O'Neill is back with a new extension. He was playing well until Miami's Chop Robinson came to town in Week 4, notching eight pressures and a sack. While that didn't all fall on O'Neill's shoulders, let's hope that game was more of an anomaly than a sign of things to come.

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