Vikings vs. Dolphins: Who Wins and Why in Week 4

Minnesota has as good of a chance as any to improve to 4-0 this Sunday as they take on the 0-3 Miami Dolphins. It's the classic trap game, as Miami does actually posses some competency in certain areas, but the Vikings will likely be licking their chops in this one.

While the Vikings come in with the perfect record, they haven't played anywhere near perfection on the field. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are hoping to end a three-game skid to start the year by taking advantage of a lackluster Viking offense. There's a lot to dissect in this matchup, so let's get into who wins and why.

Vikings offense vs. Dolphins defense

Despite entering the matchup 0-3, the Dolphins defense isn't actually too terrible (hang the banner). They boast a potential Rookie of the Year winner in linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who has 28 tackles and one interception on the year, and a solid run-defense. That's about where the compliments end, however, as Miami remains the only team in the league yet to register a sack, and has allowed a blistering 80% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks.

The Minnesota offense may not be the picture of dominance through three games, and the absences of Jordan Mason and Justin Jefferson likely ensures that they won't be this week either. Still, Kyler Murray hopefully got the first ugly game--and it was ugly--out of the way, and should settle in a bit back at home.

The Vikings will rely heavily on Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones to be the difference-makers in this one, and if Murray can protect the ball, there's no reason the offense can't put up points. Still, the Vikings have yet to throw for more than 175 yards in a game, and if things aren't clicking against a Dolphins team that has only forced 6 incompletions over the past two weeks, serious alarm bells should start going off in Minnesota.

Dolphins offense vs. Vikings defense

The Dolphins will go the rest of the way without their best player after De'Von Achane tore his ACL in the first quarter of last week's loss. Without Achane, the Dolphins offense managed to score just three points the rest of the game, and they'll need to get creative to get past a Brian Flores defense playing some of it's best football.

Miami has the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, and has yet to eclipse 13 points in any game. Malik Willis has been sacked four or more times twice, and the Vikings absurd 70% blitz-rate may have a chance to add to that number again.

Flores surely won't hold back facing the team that fired him, and that blitz-rate could even climb higher. Willis is mobile, though, and like Murray, may be able to use that ability to escape some would-be tacklers. Still, without Achane, it's hard to see Minnesota getting scared off with any play-action, and Dallas Turner and company may just pin their ears back all game.

Ultimately, this boils down to a top-five defense taking on a bottom-five offense that just lost their best player. If Willis, can avoid pressure and use his legs, Miami may stand a fighting chance. Otherwise, this is just going to further cement the budding idea around the league that Flores is the best defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Verdict

Vikings: 23 Dolphins: 6

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