Kyler Murray Needs to Be Vikings' X-Factor vs. the Dolphins

Only the Minnesota Vikings could be 3-0 under an offensive head coach with zero offense. This team continues to find new and unusual ways to keep us on the edge of our seats. By all measures, Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins should be a clear-cut opportunity to reach 4-0 to start the season.

Back at home, against a winless opponent, with an extra-motivated Brian Flores. Miami may be in for quite the weekend. That is, of course, as long as the Vikings offense, namely quarterback Kyler Murray, doesn’t derail the game.

Murray’s start to the season hasn't been ideal by any measure, but Sunday will be a big chance to find a flow after playing a full game of football last week for the first time in a year. General manager and coach Kevin O’Connell will be watching closely, as Murray’s performance could shift their plans both this season and in the long term.

Pressure presents an opportunity for Murray and the offense

Murray needs to put together a strong showing on Sunday to find his rhythm and prove to his teammates that he can be the guy. The stage is his alone after the team traded his training-camp competition, J.J. McCarthy, to the Giants this week. Now Murray must prove the team is right to keep endorsing him. The good news is that Miami may just be the perfect opponent for Murray to thrive against.

The Dolphins have totaled zero sacks so far this season, showing a complete inability to hit home on opposing QBs. Murray, who’s still working through the timing of Minnesota’s offense, could benefit greatly from less pressure or urgency to take off running before plays fully develop. The impatience and jittery feet we saw against the Buccaneers should settle into better fundamentals and pocket presence.

Even with Justin Jefferson officially ruled out with an ankle injury, Murray should have plenty of opportunity to find his weapons downfield. Based on how things have started for the former Sooner star, he desperately needs a strong performance if he wants to be in Minnesota’s long-term plans. (h/t: VikingzFanPage)

#Vikings QB Kyler Murray on the offensive struggles today:



“I mean, it's only Week 3. That’s my first game realistically. And (Jefferson) went down. I think we're going to get better each week. Obviously, we didn't feel like we played our best game today.” pic.twitter.com/tkAo8e8CX1 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 28, 2026

The Vikings’ 3-0 start has come despite Murray’s struggles

It’s impossible to make definitive claims about Murray’s performance or fit with the Vikings this season due to the lack of available data and reps.

Last Sunday’s game in Tampa was Murray’s first full game of football since Sept. 25, 2025 (Murray played 96% of snaps the following week per Pro Football Focus), It makes sense that his Week 1 concussion and the loss of star wideout Justin Jefferson would slow down his acclimation to O’Connell’s notoriously tricky offense. But Murray is running out of time to prove to fans and the front office that he can steer the ship.

While Murray’s performance in Tampa was obviously rough to watch, the advanced data makes it clear just how bad it truly was. His single-game passing success rate of 15.6% was the worst of any QB in O’Connell’s 73 games leading the Vikings (h/t: Ian Hartitz). Murray, who is on a one-year league minimum deal, needs to get his game on track quickly if he hopes to earn a lucrative contract from the Vikings or any other team, for that matter.

Kevin O'Connell has coached 73 games since taking over as Vikings head coach in 2022.



Nobody has posted a worse single-game passing success rate than Kyler Murray in Week 3 (15.6%). — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 29, 2026

The discourse around Kyler Murray, both in Minnesota and during his time in Arizona, suggests many NFL observers simply don't see him as a QB with high-end potential. I’d argue that we are talking about a former Heisman-winning, number-one overall draft pick who had the opportunity to go pro in two sports, not an undrafted project. There is something there; we just don't know if O'Connell's offense is the stage to show it.

He may not have proven to be a fit with the Vikings and O’Connell yet, but he is certainly a talented player capable of making an impact. With all eyes squarely on him, he’ll need to deliver to change the narrative this Sunday. He may be costing himself the trust of the team, and a large chunk of money, if he does not.

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