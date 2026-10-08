Vikings Week 5 Mailbag: Murray-O'Connell Fit, OL Help, Odell Beckham Jr.'s Potential Impact & More

Welcome to the Week 5 Vikings On SI mailbag!

I once again took to X to see what was on your minds heading into Sunday's showdown with the Saints in the Big Easy. Questions abound about the 4-0 Vikes, specifically around the offensive side of the ball. Plus, a late addition diving into how the Odell Beckham Jr. signing may impact the team’s current wide receiver room.

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

Potential Jauan Jennings trade after OBJ signing

Do you think they flip (Jauan) Jennings in a trade? @xg0mez27x

It’s on the table, but his blocking ability may be too important after the loss of tight end Josh Oliver for the season. Jennings has a disappointing stat line of only two receptions for nine yards through three games this season. Will 33-year-old Beckham be a better option to elevate the passing game?

We’ll have to see, but it’s admittedly a long shot given his lack of production in recent seasons.

The Vikings need to sort out the left side of their offensive line, so it’s possible O’Connell still has enough faith in OBJ after their 2021 Super Bowl run with the Rams to flip Jennings for capital. Trading Jennings would lead to a $4.5 million dead cap hit and $5.03 million in total cap savings for the Vikings, per OverTheCap.

What's next after losing Donovan Jackson

Should we make a move after losing Donovan Jackson? Huber looked alright, but sitting 4-0, it’s hard to just hope it all works out. Especially with CD also in concussion protocol. @VikesReport

Great question here.

There are a number of routes the team can take here. The first is to simply play Joe Huber at left guard and have Ryan Van Denmark fill in at left tackle while Christian Darrisaw is out. The second is to use current center Blake Brandel’s versatility and experience across the line by moving him to the vacant guard spot. This would require the team to fill the center position via trade, free agency, or with Michael Jurgens—who has entered his 21-day open window for practice—coming off the injured reserve.

I can’t imagine new general manager Nolan Teasley paying a premium for temporary help along the offensive line, given how long their laundry list of needs is set to be this offseason, but if he can somehow acquire a long-term starting center that frees Brandel up to play guard, I’d be open to it.

A hidden quarterback on the roster?

Can Will (Reichard) play QB? @WhiteWeather_

Anyone who knows me would know I’d never pass up an opportunity to discuss Will Reichard. While the “Will the Thrill” memes, edits, and jokes have been abundant, what he is doing is genuinely impressive. He is a perfect 12-for-12 to start the year and has made 31 straight field goals going back to last season. Reichard is also tied for the league lead in scoring, with 42 points scored.

That is more than the 38 total points scored by the entire Vikings’ offense through four games.

At his current pace, he would set the record for field goals made in a season. If the Vikings keep leaning into a simplified offense, Reichard may remain the team's strongest scoring force.

Will Reichard is currently on a 17-game pace of 51 successful field goals and 178.5 total points scored.



Both of which would be NFL kicking records. pic.twitter.com/I7a3GlUENS — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 6, 2026

Kyler Murray's outlook

What do you think progress looks like for Kyler Murray and the Vikings offense this week? What happens to make you think we are moving in the right direction? -@agmensinger

I would like to see the trends we saw in the second half continue. Get Kyler comfortable in the shotgun formation; start getting him in motion on rollouts and play action, live to fight another down.

My biggest worry is the left side of the offensive line and how an already jumpy OL will react in a loud, hostile environment. Many of the Vikings' offensive woes last week came from procedural penalties, and they simply cannot allow that to happen again this weekend. It’s yet to be seen whether Justin Jefferson will play in his hometown on Sunday, but he is obviously the biggest X-factor in how explosive the passing game could be.

Murray-O'Connell tandem



Is it fair to start asking if KOC can work with a QB like Kyler Murray and build an offense that caters to his skill set, or do we have to look at a different QB in the off-season or at the trade deadline if, say, “Kirko Chainz” is available for trade? @Vhcadet

Here’s where things get complicated: Murray and O’Connell looked to have found a decent middle ground in training camp. We saw a ton of shotgun and pistol formations with simple and quick reads. This opened the door to the occasional explosive play, where Murray often hit his weapons deep for touchdowns. Then, it looked like O’Connell reverted to his traditional offensive scheming once the season started.

I worry that there was a similar pattern with J.J. McCarthy in 2025; he looked much better in training camp because there were significant schematic differences between what he was asked to do there and in season. O’Connell eventually shifted the offense towards McCarthy’s skillet after the team was already eliminated from playoff contention. The late-game changes O’Connell made this Sunday give me hope that he won’t wait until it's too late this season.

As for acquiring a quarterback, it is very hard to find a new starter midseason, and the NFL’s QB injury woes make it even more complicated. I can’t see Vegas moving on from Kirk Cousins, given how well their offense has performed to start the year (h/t:NFL).

If a winless team decides to torch their roster, maybe you make a call.

Unsatisfied fanbase

Why are Vikings fans always mad about something? @bdubya45

To be fair, six and a half decades of generational disappointment and football-related pain will do that to you, especially if you’re a fan of multiple Minnesota professional teams. This season has admittedly had a negative vibe around a 4-0 squad, but the reasoning makes sense.

I think it’s entirely possible to acknowledge the excitement of an undefeated start while voicing real concerns about whether the team's winning style is sustainable. On the bright side, the offense can only improve from here.

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