Vikings' Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Raises More Questions Than Answers

Just over a week after the J.J. McCarthy trade, the Vikings had another surprise move in store as Week 5 began. On Wednesday morning, the Vikings added a big name by signing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the #Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/30XQwSTBvi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 7, 2026

The addition comes after an ankle injury to Justin Jefferson and some lackluster play from the rest of the receiver room.

Beckham spent this summer and the first few games of the season with the Giants before getting released in what ended up being a messy separation. He left his second stint with New York without recording a reception and had just nine catches in 2024 with Miami.

After starting his career with three-straight 1000-yard seasons, the 33-year-old Beckham hasn't notched one since 2019, and injuries have largely derailed his promising career. So what's the deal here?

The Vikings' receiving corps has looked shaky behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but does a receiver who hasn't been productive for a few years now really add anything?

Breaking down if Odell Beckham Jr. adds anything to the underwhelming WR room

Beckham certainly has an impressive resume and even connections with head coach Kevin O'Connell, so let's break down what his signing means and what type of role he could carve out.

First things first. Jefferson's injury has always been considered day-to-day, and there's little reason to think that it's changed in that sense. The ex-Giant's arrival, however, does let the Vikings give Jefferson more time to heal if they want to rest him against the Saints, since the bye week follows immediately.

Still, Beckham's addition likely has more to do with the less-than-impressive performances from the rest of the Vikings' receivers.

The Vikings signed Jauan Jennings earlier this year to be their WR3 in hopes of rounding out what could have been one of the best trios in the league. With just two catches this season, though, it's clear his addition hasn't provided the type of production fans hoped for after Jennings put up over 1,500 yards over the last two seasons with San Francisco.

Jauan Jennings isn't meeting expectations, which likely played a role in Odell Beckham Jr.'s signing. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price have failed to carve out much of a role either, and the pair have combined for just three catches. For perspective, DeeJay Dallas, a backup running back added at the buzzer, has more yards and catches than Jennings, Price, or Felton. Not great.

Adding Beckham, who does have some familiarity with O'Connell from their time with the Rams, gives the Vikings another option as the fourth or fifth guy. It's doubtful he'll ascend enough to replace Jennings, but O'Connell may look for a more reliable route runner ahead of Felton or Price despite the obvious physical limitations.

Beckham hasn't been able to produce at a high level for several years now, but Minnesota clearly thinks it can squeeze whatever juice he has left out of his game in a reserve role.

Time will tell...

Ultimately, signing a veteran with a scheme fit for a veteran minimum feels like a harmless move. There's little reason to expect Beckham to come in and be a difference-maker, but if it means getting a bit more production out of the bottom of the receiver depth chart, it's hard to hate the signing.

This will either be a fun redemption, or Beckham may be looking for another new home by November.

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