What Jihad Ward Signing Means for Vikings Practice Squad

It's been a busy week for the Vikings' practice squad. After the NFL denied Kenny Dyson's contract, the Vikings turned their attention to another option on Wednesday, signing veteran edge rusher Jihad Ward. The 33-year-old defender will join the practice squad with the hope of being called up to the 53-man roster in the future.

The Vikings still have free agent signing Kyle Van Noy on their practice squad, but will likely elevate him to the main roster before the team's Week 1 contest against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Once Minnesota makes the transaction to put Van Noy on the 53-man roster, Ward will be the only outside linebacker on the practice squad. And there is a good reason the Purple and Gold want the former Raiders second-round pick under contract.

Jihad Ward provides great depth, experience for the edge rushers while on Vikings' practice squad

If Ward's name sounds familiar, that is because this isn't his first time with the Vikings. He signed with Minnesota in 2024 following a career-best five-sack performance with the Giants, marking the eighth organization he spent time with since being drafted 44th overall in 2026.

Ward played in all 17 games for the Purple and Gold that season, starting two games. However, in his 467 defensive snaps played, he managed only one sack and three hurries. He once again became a free agent.

After signing with the Titans, Ward once again had a great season. He tied his career-high of five sacks in 2025 while starting 12 of his 17 games for Tennessee. His 56.4 pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus wasn't special, but that didn't stop him from amassing a personal-best 47 pressures. Still, the veteran edge rusher became a free agent once again.

Now in his ninth year as a pro, Ward is back with the Vikings on the practice squad to be ready at any moment to be called up to the 53-man roster. Having Ward available significantly raises the floor of the edge rushers in Minnesota.

Jihad Ward's return could impact other Vikings veterans in a positive way. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starters Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel will have Kyle Van Noy, Chaz Chambliss, and Bo Richter on the 53, but now have someone with 4,527 defensive snaps in his career who can step in if things start to fall apart at the position.

It wouldn't be shocking if Ward were eventually promoted to the 53-man roster, even if one or more of the current edge rushers aren't available. A player with his experience is valuable, and having him on the practice squad means that another team could sign him to their active roster at a moment's notice.

The Vikings would be smart to move Ward to the 53-man roster to protect themselves from losing him. That might mean cutting a player like Chambliss or Richter to make room for him and hoping the team can sign them back to the practice squad, but the question is which of the assets Minnesota is most willing to risk losing.

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