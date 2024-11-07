Jaguars' Doug Pederson knows what's made Sam Darnold so good in 2024
For Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the key to Sam Darnold's success this season has been having Justin Jefferson. Well, Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings offensive talent.
"I think the talent around him I mean, that helps, right," Pederson said when asked about what he thinks the reason is behind Darnold's success. "Just having the run game, the defense, the way the defense has played being in coach (Kevin) O’Connell's system and the way he calls plays, I think is helpful."
After six disappointing seasons split between the Jets, Panthers and 49ers, Darnold has found success in Minnesota. The 27-year-old has led the Vikings to a 6-2 record this season while throwing for 1,900 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Turning his career around, Darnold has become one of the better stories in the league.
"Look, he's always been a solid quarterback," Pederson continued. "Whatever team or role he's on, I just think now he's learning, maturing, and showing that he's capable of doing it. That's what you're seeing on film taking care of the football. That's a big part of this thing. Yes, Justin Jefferson is obviously an elite receiver in this league that can wreak havoc on you.”
In a season full of career marks, Darnold will have a chance to match his single-season win total (7) on Sunday if he can lead the Vikings to victory. Kickoff between the Jaguars and Vikings, in Jacksonville, is set for 12 p.m. CT.