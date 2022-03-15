Washington Re-Signs Versatile Defensive Back Bobby McCain On Multi-Year Deal

After a career season in D.C., the Washington Commanders are bringing back Bobby McCain to their secondary

The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with defensive back Bobby McCain on a two-year extension worth $11 million, according to ESPN.

McCain became a priority signing for Washington after missing out of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams.

Williams, 25, agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $70 million with the Baltimore Ravens. Washington, the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Baltimore were considered the front-runners and were willing to pay around $12-15 million per season for his services.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he would be interested in retaining McCain at the right price during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. In his lone season with the franchise, McCain recorded a career-best 63 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions.

McCain is regarded for his versatility in the secondary. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, he primarily played the nickel defender role, but did move to free safety position during the 2020 season. Due to injuries, McCain also took reps at the nickel last season, rotating at safety with second-year defender Kam Curl.

"The important thing’s going to be: Can we come up with a number that makes sense for everybody involved and how does that fit into the puzzle of putting our football team together?” Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said of re-signing players.

McCain is expected to move to free safety full-time in 2022. Curl, who filled in for Collins following a torn Achilles in 2020, will move to the strong safety position under the direction of Jack Del Rio.

Collins was released after three seasons with the Commanders. He was scheduled to count $16.2 million against the salary cap this season. Collins' release will save Washington $6.6 million against the cap, but he will still count $9.6 million in dead money.