Skip to main content

Washington Re-Signs Versatile Defensive Back Bobby McCain On Multi-Year Deal

After a career season in D.C., the Washington Commanders are bringing back Bobby McCain to their secondary

The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with defensive back Bobby McCain on a two-year extension worth $11 million, according to ESPN.

USATSI_17022201

Bobby McCain

USATSI_16873569

Bobby McCain

USATSI_16873355

Bobby McCain

McCain became a priority signing for Washington after missing out of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams

Williams, 25, agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $70 million with the Baltimore Ravens. Washington, the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Baltimore were considered the front-runners and were willing to pay around $12-15 million per season for his services.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he would be interested in retaining McCain at the right price during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. In his lone season with the franchise, McCain recorded a career-best 63 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17258616
Play

Washington Loses RB J.D. McKissic; Where Do Commanders Go From Here?

Where does Washington go from here following the departure of running back J.D. McKissic

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
j.d. mckissic
Play

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?

J.D. McKissic is ready to enter free agency and could be in for a nice payday after two strong years in Washington.

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
1 hour ago

McCain is regarded for his versatility in the secondary. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, he primarily played the nickel defender role, but did move to free safety position during the 2020 season. Due to injuries, McCain also took reps at the nickel last season, rotating at safety with second-year defender Kam Curl. 

"The important thing’s going to be: Can we come up with a number that makes sense for everybody involved and how does that fit into the puzzle of putting our football team together?” Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said of re-signing players. 

USATSI_17301478

Bobby McCain

USATSI_17478899

Bobby McCain

USATSI_17479425

Bobby McCain

McCain is expected to move to free safety full-time in 2022. Curl, who filled in for Collins following a torn Achilles in 2020, will move to the strong safety position under the direction of Jack Del Rio. 

Collins was released after three seasons with the Commanders. He was scheduled to count $16.2 million against the salary cap this season. Collins' release will save Washington $6.6 million against the cap, but he will still count $9.6 million in dead money.

USATSI_17258616
News

Washington Loses RB J.D. McKissic; Where Do Commanders Go From Here?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
j.d. mckissic
News

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
USATSI_16758240
News

BREAKING: Ravens Sign Commanders Free Agency Target Marcus Williams

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
jayon brown 1
News

Legal Tampering: 3 Free Agents Commanders Need to Sign After Quiet Day 1

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
USATSI_17183597_168388359_lowres
News

Brandon Scherff Signing: Pass or Fail?

By Bri Amaranthus4 hours ago
Washington Commanders Template
News

Too Many Needs, Not Enough Space: What's Commanders Free Agency Plan?

By Timm Hamm20 hours ago
Tim Settle © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bills Sign Tim Settle; What Should Commanders Do Next For D-Line?

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago