4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys took on the Washington Commanders in Week 17 on a special Christmas Day matchup on Netflix. Dallas jumped out to a 21-3 lead, but the Commanders fought back to make it a game.

Dallas kept them from taking the lead, however, walking out with a 30-23 victory. Now 7-8-1, the Cowboys have one more game left in the season. While they know they won't be able to make it to the playoffs, they can still finish the season strong, with this win giving them some momentum.

Before focusing on their final game, let's see who stood out as studs and duds in the Cowboys' hard-fought victory over the Commanders.

Stud: Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney turned heads when he refused to quit on a 41-yard screen pass to Deebo Samuel. Clowney chased him the whole time, and even though he didn't make the play, it was the type of effort this defense has lacked all season.

He then recorded a sack a few plays later, taking Josh Johnson down for an eight-yard loss on third-down. That ended a promising drive with a field goal rather than a touchdown, which was a win.

Dud: Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas was thrilled to land Shavon Revel Jr. out of East Carolina in the third round, even though they had to wait until Week 11 for him to make his debut. Since returning from his ACL tear, Revel hasn't lived up to the hype, with Week 17 being one of his worst performances.

Revel was picked on often in coverage and missed multiple tackles. It was so bad that Ed Werder and Brian Baldinger had a conversation on social media about his shortcomings.

he is atrocious Ed; the cornerback room is as bad as it gets — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 25, 2025

Stud: KaVontae Turpin, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-10 lead at halftime, with KaVontae Turpin making the biggest splash. With Dallas up 14-3 and facing a third-and-11 from their own 14-yard line, Dak Prescott took advantage of a Commanders' defender jumping offside and fired off a deep pass.

That free play turned into an 86-yard touchdown as Turpin got behind the defense and hauled in a perfectly-thrown pass for the score.

That was the only target for Turpin on the day, but he made the most out of it.

Dud: Kenneth Murray, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebackers Shemar James and Kenneth Murray celebrate after a fumble by the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have all but given up on Logan Wilson, who hardly saw the field on Christmas. Instead, it was a heavy dose of Kenneth Murray and Shemar James, and it was ugly.

Murray took multiple bad angles in run defense, allowing the Commanders to rack up yards on the ground. He even missed a tackle on Treylon Burks, which thankfully was cleaned up by Jadeveon Clowney and Reddy Steward, who made the tackle for loss.

Stud: Malik Davis, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball, defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With Javonte Williams reaggravating his shoulder injury, Malik Davis became the lead back for the majority of this game, and he answered the call.

Davis ran for 103 yards on 20 attempts, helping the Cowboys control the clock and secure the win. Davis has become an unexpected contributor, and has put together the best season of his career.

Stud: George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott had 307 yards passing, but it still wasn't his best game. He finished 19-of-37 passing and was short on multiple passes. Despite this, the offense stayed engaged and made enough plays to get the win.

One of those was thanks to George Pickens, who caught four of his five targets for 78 yards. His final reception was a 21-yarder on third-and-one, with 1:52 left to play. That catch gave Dallas a fresh set of downs, allowing them to run down the clock and walk out with the win.

