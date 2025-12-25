3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 17 vs Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will provide some early afternoon entertainment for NFL fans on Thursday, as part of the Christmas matinee on Netflix, when they travel to Landover, Maryland, to face off against the division rival Washington Commanders.

Dallas enters the game as strong favorites, so it will be interesting to see how they bounce back on a short week in a favorable matchup despite having no shot at making the playoffs.

There are several players who will spend the next two weeks fighting for their jobs or their next contracts, so there is still a lot on the line.

MORE: Ultimate Christmas wishlist for Dallas Cowboys fans

Luckily for those of us at home, that means we could ring in the holiday with some standout individual performances.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform in their Christmas costumes during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sports betting has become as common as two-screen watching during games, so let's try to spice up game day with some player prop bets for your favorite Cowboys players.

Let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

George Pickens Anytime TD Scorer (+135 via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Picken reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens was back in top form on Sunday, and there is no reason it shouldn't continue against the Commanders' defense. Pickens is in the final year of his contract and is playing for a big payday, so look for him to finish the year off strong even without the playoffs in mind.

Increasing Pickens' chances of reaching the offense is the status of Ryan Flournoy, who is questionable entering Week 17 with a knee injury.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders, Week 17 betting odds & preview

CeeDee Lamb Over 5.5 Receptions (-135 via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Like Pickens, Lambs has a favorable against the leaky Commanders defense. As an added bonus, Marshon Lattimore will not be playing on Christmas, so it could be open season for Lamb to feast on the Washington secondary.

This season, Lamb is 8-4 on the O/U for catches.

MORE: Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 17

Javonte Williams under 16.5 rushing attempts (-115 via bet365)

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the past few weeks, Williams has seen a decrease in usage in recent weeks, with the team fighting from behind and being forced to rely on the passing game. Last week, Williams was also banged up and limited in practice due to a neck injury.

While Williams enters the game without an injury designation, there is no reason to overuse the banged-up back when they can give Malik Davis a closer look and evaluate him for the future.

Cowboys' final Week 17 injury report rules out 5 players for Christmas

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

Cowboys' defense has no excuse to fail Christmas test after Commanders QB change

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas