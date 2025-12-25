3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 17 vs Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys will provide some early afternoon entertainment for NFL fans on Thursday, as part of the Christmas matinee on Netflix, when they travel to Landover, Maryland, to face off against the division rival Washington Commanders.
Dallas enters the game as strong favorites, so it will be interesting to see how they bounce back on a short week in a favorable matchup despite having no shot at making the playoffs.
There are several players who will spend the next two weeks fighting for their jobs or their next contracts, so there is still a lot on the line.
Luckily for those of us at home, that means we could ring in the holiday with some standout individual performances.
Sports betting has become as common as two-screen watching during games, so let's try to spice up game day with some player prop bets for your favorite Cowboys players.
Let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
George Pickens Anytime TD Scorer (+135 via BetMGM Sportsbook)
Pickens was back in top form on Sunday, and there is no reason it shouldn't continue against the Commanders' defense. Pickens is in the final year of his contract and is playing for a big payday, so look for him to finish the year off strong even without the playoffs in mind.
Increasing Pickens' chances of reaching the offense is the status of Ryan Flournoy, who is questionable entering Week 17 with a knee injury.
CeeDee Lamb Over 5.5 Receptions (-135 via BetMGM Sportsbook)
Like Pickens, Lambs has a favorable against the leaky Commanders defense. As an added bonus, Marshon Lattimore will not be playing on Christmas, so it could be open season for Lamb to feast on the Washington secondary.
This season, Lamb is 8-4 on the O/U for catches.
Javonte Williams under 16.5 rushing attempts (-115 via bet365)
In the past few weeks, Williams has seen a decrease in usage in recent weeks, with the team fighting from behind and being forced to rely on the passing game. Last week, Williams was also banged up and limited in practice due to a neck injury.
While Williams enters the game without an injury designation, there is no reason to overuse the banged-up back when they can give Malik Davis a closer look and evaluate him for the future.
