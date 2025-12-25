Cowboys vs Commanders, NFL Week 17: Start time, live stream, TV channel

For the second time this year, the Dallas Cowboys will be playing on a holiday as they visit the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day. The NFC East showdown is the start of a double-header on Netflix, and while both teams are out of the playoff race, their heated rivalry offers more than enough excitement.

Dallas comes into this one looking to end a three-game losing streak, aiming for some momentum to close out the season. Washington ended an eight-game winning streak in Week 15 by knocking off the New York Giants, but suffered a defeat in Week 16 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This week will be another tough test for the 4-11 Commanders, who are turning to journeyman veteran Josh Johnson under center with Marcus Mariota dealing with a hand and quad injury.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite a 2-5 record on the road, Dallas is favored going into this game. Washington hasn't been much better at home, owning a 2-5 record in Landover. Let's check out the current odds as well as the start time for the game.

Date: Thursday, December 25

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Landover, Maryland

Venue: Northwest Stadium

TV Channel: Netflix

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs Commanders Online

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

To live stream Thursday's Christmas doubleheader on Netflix, you will need to be subscribed to the streaming service. You can access Netflix through the app on your smart TV, or on your iPhone, iPad, or computer.

Netflix is available in three price tiers: Standard with Ads, which costs $7.99 per month; Standard without ads, which costs $17.99 per month, and Premium, which costs $24.99 per month and streams up to four devices.

