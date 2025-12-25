Cowboys Week 17 inactive list vs. Commanders, Dallas gets boost on both lines
Christmas Day is here, and for Dallas Cowboys fans, that means they get to watch their favorite team in action. Dallas heads to Landover, Maryland, where they will take on one of their biggest NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders.
It's the first of a Netflix doubleheader as the Cowboys and Commanders kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST, with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings following at 4:30 p.m. Prime Video will have a third game for fans to enjoy on Christmas night, with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off at 8:15 p.m.
Heading into the game, the Cowboys had multiple starters dealing with injuries, including star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who has been dealing with a neck issue. After missing Week 16, Williams was a game-time decision. The same was true for guard Tyler Booker, who has an ankle injury.
Both players are active, however, as they weren't included on the inactive list. Before diving into the full list for this week, let's get a reminder of each team's final injury report.
Dallas Cowboys injury report
OUT
Josh Butler, CB, Knee
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Concussion
Tyler Guyton, LT, Ankle (Sent to IR)
Payton Turner, DE, Ribs
Phil Mafah, RB, Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Knee
Caelen Carson, CB, Hamstring
Tyler Booker, G, Ankle
Quinnen Williams, DT, Neck
Malik Davis, RB, Toe
Kenny Clark, DT, Hand
Shavon Revel, CB, Knee
T.J. Bass, G, Thumb
Donovan Wilson, S, Hip
Javonte Williams, RB, Neck
Kavontae Turpin, WR/KR, Shoulder
Washington Commanders injury report
OUT
Jayden Daniels, QB, Elbow
Laremy Tunsil, OT, Oblique
Da'Ron Payne, DT, Back
Marcus Mariota, QB, Hand
Nick Bellore, LB, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE
Colson Yankoff, TE, Ankle
Bobby Wagner, LB, Knee
Brandon Coleman, OT, Shin
Chris Rodriguez, RB, Illness
Dallas Cowboys inactive list
Jaydon Blue, RB
Ryan Flournoy, WR
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Jay Toia, DT
DeMarvion Overshown, LB
Caelan Carson, CB
Washington Commanders inactive list
Jayden Daniels, QB
Marcus Mariota, QB
Sam Hartman (emergency 3rd QB)
Chris Rodriguez, RB
Laremy Tunsil, OT
Nick Bellore, LB
Daron Payne, DT
