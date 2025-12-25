Cowboys Week 17 inactive list vs. Commanders, Dallas gets boost on both lines

Christmas Day is here, and for Dallas Cowboys fans, that means they get to watch their favorite team in action. Dallas heads to Landover, Maryland, where they will take on one of their biggest NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders.

It's the first of a Netflix doubleheader as the Cowboys and Commanders kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST, with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings following at 4:30 p.m. Prime Video will have a third game for fans to enjoy on Christmas night, with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off at 8:15 p.m.

MORE: Ultimate Christmas wishlist for Dallas Cowboys fans

Heading into the game, the Cowboys had multiple starters dealing with injuries, including star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who has been dealing with a neck issue. After missing Week 16, Williams was a game-time decision. The same was true for guard Tyler Booker, who has an ankle injury.

Both players are active, however, as they weren't included on the inactive list. Before diving into the full list for this week, let's get a reminder of each team's final injury report.

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

OUT

Josh Butler, CB, Knee

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Concussion

Tyler Guyton, LT, Ankle (Sent to IR)

Payton Turner, DE, Ribs

Phil Mafah, RB, Shoulder

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 17 vs Commanders

QUESTIONABLE

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Knee

Caelen Carson, CB, Hamstring

Tyler Booker, G, Ankle

Quinnen Williams, DT, Neck

Malik Davis, RB, Toe

Kenny Clark, DT, Hand

Shavon Revel, CB, Knee

T.J. Bass, G, Thumb

Donovan Wilson, S, Hip

Javonte Williams, RB, Neck

Kavontae Turpin, WR/KR, Shoulder

Washington Commanders injury report

Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

OUT

Jayden Daniels, QB, Elbow

Laremy Tunsil, OT, Oblique

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Back

Marcus Mariota, QB, Hand

Nick Bellore, LB, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

Colson Yankoff, TE, Ankle

Bobby Wagner, LB, Knee

Brandon Coleman, OT, Shin

Chris Rodriguez, RB, Illness

Dallas Cowboys inactive list

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jaydon Blue, RB

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Perrion Winfrey, DT

Jay Toia, DT

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Caelan Carson, CB

Cowboys inactives vs. Commanders:



- WR Ryan Flournoy (knee)

- CB Caelen Carson (hamstring)

- RB Jaydon Blue

- DT Jay Toia

- LB DeMarvion Overshown (concussion)

- DT Perrion Winfrey — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 25, 2025

Washington Commanders inactive list

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrates after a play | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels, QB

Marcus Mariota, QB

Sam Hartman (emergency 3rd QB)

Chris Rodriguez, RB

Laremy Tunsil, OT

Nick Bellore, LB

Daron Payne, DT

Commanders inactives:



QB Jayden Daniels

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Sam Hartman (emergency 3rd QB)

RB Chris Rodriguez

LT Laremy Tunsil

LB Nick Bellore

DT Daron Payne — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2025

Cowboys' final Week 17 injury report rules out 5 players for Christmas

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

Cowboys' defense has no excuse to fail Christmas test after Commanders QB change

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas