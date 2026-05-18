Patriots Should Pounce On Floated A.J. Brown Compensation

I'm sure you're all sick and tired of hearing about that seems-like-forever June 1 date, but it remains a major part of how the New England Patriots are going to be operating for the forseeable future.

When it comes to the Patriots trying to trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, the compensation part is what it's going to come down to. It feels almost certain that Brown is headed to New England after his cap hit cuts in half next month, but for what return?

Does New England part with a first rounder next season? Is a receiver, perhaps Kayshon Boutte or DeMario Douglas, thrown in? What about a sweetner in return, where the Patriots could potentially get some sort of pick alongside the Pro Bowl wieout?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he believes that the Patriots will be parting ways with their first round pick in 2028 for Brown. If that's the trade, New England should make that deal in a heartbeat.

"My best guess is that they probably already agreed to something loosely," Fowler said on 97.5 The Fanatic this week. "They’re probably getting a one. Maybe a future one, maybe it’s a 2028. I don’t think they’ll get more than that, I think that would be the max at this point. I’d be surprised. Philly once upon a time hoped for a one and a two, I just don’t see that happening. Maybe they can get creative and swap some mid-to-late round picks to sweeten it up."

Pats Need To Make AJ Brown Trade Happen, And Quickly

So, Brown for a 2028 first straight up? Sign me up.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs the ball after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Now I know the thought of parting with a first round pick can be pretty daunting for Patriots fans. After all, there are still holes on the roster that could use some patching up. But the big thing that sticks out that should determine this price tag will be the player throwing the ball to Brown.

Drake Maye, by the time 2028 rolls around, will have just finished his fourth season at the helm. This is operating under the assumption that New England picks up Maye's fifth year option (if they haven't given him a mega-contract extension by that point) and that they remain title favorites in the AFC.

AJ Brown Has The Chance To Be More Impactful Than A 2028 Rookie

If the Brown trade works out, and the production levels that you saw from him in Tennessee and Philadelphia translate into New England's offense, you'll be more than happy parting ways with that first round pick. A lot of the draft can be a crapshoot, just hoping that a player can develop into what you're hoping he will.

But Brown is a proven commodity and already well-respected by Mike Vrabel. They communicate regularly, the head coach shared at the NFL Combine, and the veteran could be an instant match made in heaven for his young quarterback. Plus the fact that you don't need to move on from any picks in what's projected to be a historically good 2027 draft class should be the cherry on top.

For the Eagles and Patriots to make this trade, if the only thing that gets it across the finish line is a first rounder, obviously it's better to push for the 2028 one rather than the 2027 one. If the Eagles won't budge and demand next year's pick, the Patriots should be wary -- not that they won't do it, but should try and get something back.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels huddles up before the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Of course, the Eagles could try and float Brown's name around the league, hoping to drive up his price. That seems unlikely, per Fowler.

"It Looks Like There's One Team"

"Is there another team that gets involved here? I have not found one," he continued. "It was rumored that the Chiefs once upon a time, I was told no. The Rams we know looked into it. I don’t know if it got to a serious level, but it definitely was an inquiry and that didn’t go anywhere. Would the Rams get back involved? I don’t know that they would. So, if you can get other teams involved, perhaps Philadelphia can get more in a return. But, right now, it looks like there’s one team."

The Patriots have a golden ticket opportunity when the clock strikes June: Add a legitimate top-flight wide receiver to the roster while your golden boy quarterback is still on his rookie contract. When 2028 rolls around, you can operate under the assumption that while you may not have a top-32 pick, the returns on the field with Brown make up for that.

That alone should be enough for this trade to be finalized yesterday.

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