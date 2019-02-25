NHL Trade Rumors: Latest News, Updates on Deals as Deadline Approaches

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and a few quality players could be on the move. 

By Kristen Nelson
February 25, 2019

Feb. 25 has finally arrived and the countdown has begun on the 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline. 

Stay updated with rumors and news from deadline day as they happen below. 

7 a.m. ET

• The Red Wings traded winger Gustav Nyquist to the Sharks for a 2019 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 third round pick. (Official)

• The primary focus for Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion has been to trade Mark Stone, and interested teams include Winnipeg, Nashville, Calgary and Boston among others, but the asking price seems to be too high right now. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

• The Sabres acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Ducks on Sunday, but Buffalo isn't done yet. (John Vogl, The Athletic)

• Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is now in trade talks for Wayne Simmonds. Fletcher was waiting until the last minute to give Philadelphia a chance to get back into the race. (Frank Seravalli, TSN)

• The Blue Jackets have heard plenty of offers for winger Artemi Panarin, but none have been impressive enough to prompt a trade. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message