Feb. 25 has finally arrived and the countdown has begun on the 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline.

Stay updated with rumors and news from deadline day as they happen below.

7 a.m. ET

• The Red Wings traded winger Gustav Nyquist to the Sharks for a 2019 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 third round pick. (Official)

• The primary focus for Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion has been to trade Mark Stone, and interested teams include Winnipeg, Nashville, Calgary and Boston among others, but the asking price seems to be too high right now. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

• The Sabres acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Ducks on Sunday, but Buffalo isn't done yet. (John Vogl, The Athletic)

• Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is now in trade talks for Wayne Simmonds. Fletcher was waiting until the last minute to give Philadelphia a chance to get back into the race. (Frank Seravalli, TSN)

• The Blue Jackets have heard plenty of offers for winger Artemi Panarin, but none have been impressive enough to prompt a trade. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)