SI:AM | The Hurricanes Are Not Invincible

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I hope you enjoy the long holiday weekend. SI:AM will return to your inbox on Tuesday morning.

In today’s SI:AM:

🗽 Knicks make it 2–0

🏎️ Kyle Busch dies at 41

⚾ Inside Gerrit Cole’s comeback

Canes perfect no more

The Hurricanes won’t just coast to the Stanley Cup Final.

After Carolina swept both of its first two playoff series, the Hurricanes’ eight-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a 6–2 blowout loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes held a slight advantage on shots, 27–22, but goalie Frederik Andersen had an unsightly 76.2% save percentage.

Andersen has had an up-and-down tenure with the Canes. He finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting in his first season in Carolina (2021–22) but saw limited playing time in ’23–24 and ’24–25 due to blood clotting and a knee injury. This season was statistically the worst of his 13-year career, as he posted both his lowest save percentage (87.4%) and highest goals against average (3.05).

Andersen had been brilliant in the first two playoff series, though. He saved an outstanding 95% of the shots he faced and stood tall in three overtime games (including a double-overtime thriller). Maybe he was just rusty on Thursday after a 12-day layoff. But if the Hurricanes want to make a change in net at some point during the series, they have a good second option. Brandon Bussi, a 27-year-old rookie, posted better stats than Andersen in the regular season (89.4% save percentage, 2.47 GAA). The Canes shouldn’t make a move after one bad start from Andersen, but at least they have the option to do so if he lays another egg.

Josh Hart’s redemption

Josh Hart was a liability for the Knicks in Game 1 against the Cavaliers. In Game 2, he was the star .

New York’s historic comeback in the opening game of the series came with Hart on the bench. With Hart struggling on offense, coach Mike Brown opted to take him out of the game in the fourth quarter and replace him with Landry Shamet. It worked. Shamet hit a couple of big shots to aid in the Knicks’ comeback effort. The Knicks were outscored by 23 points in the 30 minutes Hart was on the floor and outscored Cleveland by 34 in the 17 minutes he was on the bench.

Hart said after the game that he had no issue with being benched, and he showed on Thursday that he was able to put his lousy Game 1 behind him. He caught fire on offense and led the Knicks to a 2–0 series lead.

Hart finished the game with 26 points on 10-for-21 shooting, the only New York player to score more than 19 points in the game. The Knicks won rather comfortably, 109–93.

“It’s just who Josh is. He’s a gamer. He knew what he had to do in terms of adjustments he needed to make in order to be effective,” Brown said . “He was great, he was decisive. We have to play fast, so we’re not going against a set defense all the time.

Racing world mourns Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history, died Thursday. He was 41 .

Busch was hospitalized on Wednesday with an unspecified “severe illness” after he became unresponsive while using a racing simulator at Chevrolet’s facility in Concord, N.C., the Associated Press reported .

Busch’s last Cup Series race was at Watkins Glen on May 10, where he finished eighth. During the race, Busch radioed to his team asking for a doctor to give him a “shot” after the race. He had been complaining of a sinus cold. He then won the NASCAR Truck Series race on May 15 at Dover Motor Speedway before finishing 17th at the All-Star race at Dover two days later.

Fans and fellow drivers had a love-hate relationship with Busch. He was preternaturally talented, but could also be abrasive and overly aggressive on the track. Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his remembrance of Busch by writing, “Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years.” Brad Keselowski wrote , “Tonight, I feel a little like the coyote with no more roadrunner to chase.”

Busch had struggled in recent years to replicate his earlier success, finishing 21st in the Cup Series standings last season and 20th the year before. That was part of why his Truck Series win at Dover carried extra significance.

“You take whatever you can get, man,” Busch said after the win . “You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all—trust me.”

The best of Sports Illustrated

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The top five…

… things I saw last night:

5. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl goalie Alexei Melnichuk’s misadventures while lifting the Gagarin Cup (the Kontinental Hockey League championship trophy).

4. A beautiful move on a breakaway by the Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov.

3. The Knicks’ 18–0 run in the third quarter to gain some separation against the Cavs.

2. Angels center fielder Jose Siri’s clever play to throw out the Athletics’ Carlos Cortes. Siri acted all nonchalant, baiting Cortes into rounding first base a little too far. He then threw behind him to get the out.

1. Juraj Slafkovský’s nasty toe drag for a goal to extend the Canadiens’ lead over the Hurricanes.