Kendrick Perkins Slams Current All-Star For Lackluster Start to Season
Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins has never been one to hide his opinions on different matters. The veteran has since turned that into a post-playing career, working for ESPN as a basketball analyst.
People have different thoughts on Perkins but he has built himself into one of the more popular names in the media industry. The former big man comments on everything NBA and has some strong feelings about some players.
One in particular is Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has had a rough start to the new season. The Pacers currently own a record of 6-10 and Haliburton has struggled to find any consistency this year.
The guard has seen multiple games not go his way this year in terms of his own statistics and Perkins has seen enough. Perkins took to social media after Haliburton struggled in the Pacers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.
"I think it’s time to have that conversation about Tyrese Haliburton."
Many believed that Halburton took a step forward last season after leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals. But he has started the year extrememly slow and it's become a real problem for Indiana.
On the year, Haliburton has averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is also shooting only 29.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
In contrast, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game last season. The guard also shot 36.4 percent from distance so he has seen a steep decline all around his game to start the year.
Haliburton has been dealing with some minor injuries this year but he isn't using them as an excuse. The guard spoke about it after the Pacers' latest loss.
"It's part of it," Haliburton said. "It's part of basketball. I just have to keep trusting myself, working hard and trusting my teammates. And I'll figure it out. ... I'll put my head down, keep working and I'll figure it out."
For the Pacers to find any success this year, they will need Halburton to get back to being himself. The point guard is the engine that drives the Indiana offense so without him, they likely have no chance to do anything in the Eastern Conference the rest of the way.
More Ball Around: Dwyane Wade Had to Psych Himself Up Before Trying to Defend Kobe Bryant