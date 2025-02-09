Patrick Beverley Slams Lakers in Epic Rant After Rescinded Trade For Mark Williams
Late on Saturday night, the NBA world was once again rocked by news from the Los Angeles Lakers. But unlike in the previous week, this news wasn't great for Los Angeles.
The Lakers announced that their trade for center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets had been rescinded. Williams reportedly had multiple issues come up during his physical exam and the Lakers decided that the risk was too many to take for him.
Natually, everyone in the NBA world had an opinion on this matter. Especially with the trade deadline having passed, Los Angeles is now stuck without a starting caliber center and two players having to come back after being traded.
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley decided to weigh in on this, going on an epic rant against the Lakers. Beverley naming discussed Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht and how he would have to re-enter the Lakers team knowing that they just traded him.
Beverley has never been shy about making his feelings known and clearly didn't stop here. It will likely be awkward for all involved since the trade ended up being cancelled.
However, Knecht is a rookie and should be able to shake it off. The NBA is a business at the end of the day and it can sometimes be cold as Beverley mentioned.
But players know what they sign up for and this is something that does happen, even if rarely. Los Angeles will now welcome Knecht back with open arms but they could look to trade him again in the offseason.
But if Knecht uses this as a learning opportunity, he could motivate himself enough to make sure the team can't move him. This is a chance for him to show what he can do and earn the right to stay.
