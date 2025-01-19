Scottie Pippin Takes Massive Shot At LeBron James For 'Chasing' Titles
Former NBA star Scottie Pippen made some waves in recent days while talking about his relationship with former teammate Michael Jordan. Now the former Chicago Bulls star has gone a different route and taken aim at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Pippen was asked who he believed an owner would pick to start a franchise with, either him or James. The former star didn't hold back and took a massive shot at the Lakers star.
“Do you want individual accolades or championships? Because I didn’t chase mine.”
James has taken a lot of flack over the years for this but Pippen has now called him out over it. James has played with three different teams, winning four NBA titles over the course of his long career in the league.
Many have blamed him for the start of the "superteam" era but this was happening long before James entered the NBA. However, the stigma of this has stuck with James and many fans see him as someone who has jumped from team to team to win championships.
Pippen has never been shy to make his feelings known and now James has seen the brunt of it. The former star doesn't have a relationship with Jordan, as he mentioned Jordan can be difficult to get along with. But Pippen has also made multiple comments about the argued Greatest of All Time in the past as well.
"I just think Michael is a very difficult person to deal with," said Pippen. "I played with him for years so I know that when it's time for you to move in you direction, then go in your direction. Don't sit there and try to procrastinate or stretch it that the relationship is not where it was or not what it used to be, and it's never going to be the same. So why try and make something out of nothing? Or try to make something that was never there?"
Pippen has burned bridges in the past, like with Jordan. This new comment about James could make the four-time champion not speak to him any longer but that remains to be seen.
