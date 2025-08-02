Historic BIG EAST Matchup Named One of College Basketball's Top Rivalries
One of the things that makes BIG EAST basketball so great is the historic matchups throughout the conference’s 45-year existence.
Some of these matchups aren’t just legendary in the eyes of BIG EAST fans, but some, even to this day, are considered some of the best rivalries in college basketball.
Mike Rutherford of SB Nation recently rated the top 100 rivalries in college basketball and ranked the Georgetown Hoyas vs. Villanova Wildcats as the No. 87 greatest rivalry.
“This rivalry isn’t entirely about the 1985 national championship game ... but it’s largely about the 1985 national championship game. Despite Georgetown’s struggles as a program over the last decade and Villanova’s recent dominance in the series, the Hoyas still hold a 51-46 all-time edge,” wrote Rutherford.
Of course, Rutherford is referring to the 1985 championship game in which the eight-seeded Wildcats stunned the one-seeded Hoyas, becoming the lowest-seeded team to ever win a national title.
Even though the game was 40 years ago, it’s still one of the most memorable moments in college basketball history.
However, these two teams still have a lengthy history outside of this single game, and always seem to play tight matchups with one another.
Since 1949, Villanova and Georgetown have played each other 90 times, which is the fourth-most of any opponent for both programs. In those matchups, their overall scoring difference is separated by just 0.8, with the Hoyas averaging 68.6 points and the Wildcats averaging 67.8 points a game.
During the 2024-25 season, Georgetown won both of the matchups with a total point differential of only 3.0.
It will be interesting to see if another memorable chapter of this rivalry is written during the upcoming season.
