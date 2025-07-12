Knicks' New HC Doesn't Hold Back About Villanova Legend Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks new head coach Mike Brown shared his thoughts on star guard and Villanova legend Jalen Brunson.
"The first thing is, everybody knows I like to play fast,” Brown said. “Like I said, we have an outstanding roster. I’m excited about that. And to have a guy like Jalen out there gives you the versatility to play all different types of ways, which is what it’s going to take throughout the course of a ball game.”
Brunson has become a star since he signed with the Knicks in 2022. In the 2024-25 season, Brunson was named to his second straight All-NBA Second Team and was the Clutch Player of the Year.
He averaged 26 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Brunson shot 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three.
Brunson had an incredible career while at Villanova. Across three seasons, he averaged 14.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 51 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from behind the arc.
Brunson led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2024-25 campaign, and under his new head coach, they will look to lead New York to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
