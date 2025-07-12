Buzzer Beater On SI

Knicks' New HC Doesn't Hold Back About Villanova Legend Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks new head coach Mike Brown revealed his thoughts on Villanova legend Jalen Brunson.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the eastern conference finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the eastern conference finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks new head coach Mike Brown shared his thoughts on star guard and Villanova legend Jalen Brunson.

"The first thing is, everybody knows I like to play fast,” Brown said. “Like I said, we have an outstanding roster. I’m excited about that. And to have a guy like Jalen out there gives you the versatility to play all different types of ways, which is what it’s going to take throughout the course of a ball game.”

Brunson has become a star since he signed with the Knicks in 2022. In the 2024-25 season, Brunson was named to his second straight All-NBA Second Team and was the Clutch Player of the Year.

He averaged 26 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Brunson shot 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three.

Brunson had an incredible career while at Villanova. Across three seasons, he averaged 14.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 51 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from behind the arc.

Brunson led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2024-25 campaign, and under his new head coach, they will look to lead New York to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

