Renowned College Basketball Analyst Calls Out Georgetown, Villanova
Before we know it, college basketball will be back in full swing, and filling out March Madness brackets will soon follow.
Looking at the BIG EAST heading into the season, the conference is extremely top-heavy.
Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies and Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm are easily the best teams of the group, and realistically have the rosters to win an NCAA Championship.
After those programs are the Creighton BlueJays and Marquette Golden Eagles, who have the potential to be nationally ranked teams.
After that, there are numerous unknowns and unanswered questions regarding the conference.
Renowned college basketball analyst John Rothstein wants to see more out of the BIG EAST, specifically the Villanova Wildcats and Georgetown Hoyas.
"The Big East is going to need Villanova and Georgetown to be forces nationally for this league to remain nationally relevant," said the analyst.
Villanova Wildcats
Rothstein acknowledged the success that Villanova had during the 2010s, but the program has obviously not been the same since Jay Wright retired following the 2022 season.
"Villanova has not played in the NCAA tournament since the 2022 Final Four, said Rothstein. "How good is Villanova gonna be under Kevin Willard taking over Kyle Neptune? They don't have Eric Dixon. They don't have Wooga Poplar. Is that roster going to be enough to finish in the top four or top five of the BIG EAST?"
Georgetown Hoyas
The Hoyas haven't had a winning season in conference play in the last five seasons, and it looks like the same could be the case this year.
"Georgetown made the NCAA tournament last in 2021 - Patrick Ewing was the head coach - and the only reason Georgetown won the NCAA tournament that year is because it won the BIG EAST tournament."
Rothstein does point out that the Hoyas should still be a solid defensive team, but could have serious problems scoring with Thomas Sorber now an NBA player.
Nothing is going to change overnight for either of these programs.
However, it's clear that both Villanova and Georgetown must be more of a national powerhouse if the BIG EAST is going to remain a force on a national level.
