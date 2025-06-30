Former Villanova Star Plans To Sign New Deal With Suns, Per Report
Collin Gillespie had a stellar collegiate career with the Villanova Wildcats. Now, he's making a name for himself as a solid rotation player in the NBA.
Gillespie went undrafted following the 2022 draft and spent his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets.
Last year, he was on the Phoenix Suns and is reportedly returning to the desert next season.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Gillespie is signing a one-year standard NBA contract to return to the Suns next season.
The 25-year-old was on a two-way contract with the Suns last year and made a solid impression on the front office with his play.
Gillispie averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 10.6 assists in the G League, showcasing the potential he still has to help on an NBA roster.
In the 33 NBA games Gillispie played for Phoenix last season, averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 43 percent from behind the arc.
Gillespie was always known for his playmaking ability when playing for Villanova, and that has largely remained the same at the beginning of his NBA career.
With Tyus Jones as an unrestricted free agent, the Suns could be left without a true point guard on their roster next season.
Gillespie's return will provide much-needed depth to the guard position, and he could even end up cracking the full-time rotation depending on what other moves Phoenix makes between now and the start of next season.
