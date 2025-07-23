Villanova Wildcats Renewing Rivalry With Former BIG EAST Team
The Villanova Wildcats are renewing what once was a marquee rivalry in the BIG EAST conference.
Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today reported that Villanova is starting a home-and-home series with Pitt this season.
The first game of the set will be in Philadelphia this season, with the return game at Pitt during the 2026-27 campaign.
Rothstein noted that official announcements with dates of the matchups are expected to be announced soon.
This schedule update is an exciting announcement not only for fans of both Pitt and Villanova, but also for anyone who loves watching old-school, intense college basketball games.
The two programs have a long history with one another, with a background of tight, highly competitive games.
The numbers for when these two programs have met up in the past speaks for itself.
Since 1950, Villanova has played Pitt 65 times, the 12th most of any opponent over he last 75 years.
The Wildcats actually have a losing record against the Panthers, standing at 32-33, but all of these games have been largely close, with a total point differential of -3.
In Villanova's matchups against Pitt, they're averaging 69.9 points scored while allowing an average of 70 points a game.
The last time the two teams met up was in 2012, with Pitt defeating the Wildcats 79-70.
The rivalry cooled down when Pitt officially joined the ACC in July 2013.
Now, that rivalry is renewed, and should make for some entertaining non-conference action for both teams.
Read More College Basketball Coverage:
MORE: Renowned College Basketball Analyst Calls Out Georgetown, Villanova
MORE: Former Colorado State Star Named A Top Rookie During NBA Summer League
MORE: San Diego State Forward Receives Exciting NBA Draft Projection
MORE: Villanova's Jay Wright Receives Legendary Ranking
MORE: Former St. John’s Star Aiming to Prove Himself With the Utah Jazz