Omarion Hampton NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Omarion Hampton's dominant college career as a powerful, versatile running back positions him as a top prospect for the NFL, with a projected second-round selection and the potential to excel in both the ground game and passing attack.

Shawn Childs

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Omarion Hampton has been a dominant force in the ACC, leading in both rushing attempts and yards over the past two seasons while showcasing impressive versatility as a receiver. With his powerful frame, excellent speed, and well-rounded skill set, Hampton is projected to be a second-round NFL draft pick and could serve as a key contributor to a team seeking a strong, dynamic running back.

Omarion Hampton Fantasy Football Outlook

Hampton has been stellar in back-to-back seasons for the Tarheels. Over this span, he led the ACC in rushing attempts (253 and 281) and rushing yards (1,504 and 1,660) while offering high value in touchdowns (30) on the ground. He even caught 67 balls over this span for 595 yards and three more scores. Hampton rushed for 100 yards or more in 16 of his final 20 starts, highlighted by seven impact showings (24/197/1, 31/169/1, 19/178/2, 25/210/3, 32/172/4, 35/244/1, and 22/185/1).

His big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for NFL teams this year. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should be high floor in the passing game.

Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in a range of Nick Chubb with much more value catching the ball. For a team with strength at quarterback and wide receiver, he could be the missing link to increased scoring in the red zone. The NFL draft pundits expect him to be selected in the second round, but Sean Payton (Denver has the 20th pick in the first round) could use a power runner to complement his developing passing attack. 

