Quinshon Judkins NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinshon Judkins had an AWESOME Combine, posting a 9.88 RAS that included a 4.48 40 and 11’ broad jump at 6’0, 221lbs 🌰



But how’s the tape? Well…



➖ nasty stiff arm

➖ solid vision & patience

➖ aggressive demeanor

➖ burst through the LOS

➖ falls forward for extra yards pic.twitter.com/jtSMWZByVD