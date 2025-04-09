Fantasy Sports

Quinshon Judkins NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinshon Judkins enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a powerful, versatile back with a proven nose for the end zone and a well-rounded skill set.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Quinshon Judkins enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a powerful, versatile back with a proven nose for the end zone and a well-rounded skill set. After two high-volume seasons at Ole Miss and a National Championship run at Ohio State, Judkins brings strong production, pass-catching upside, and a physical running style that should appeal to teams on Day 2.

Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Football Outlook

Judkins has almost the identical build (6’0” and 220 lbs.) as Omarion Hampson, with a tick lower rating in the 40-yard dash (4.48). His career started at Ole Miss in 2022, leading to two high-volume touch seasons (289 and 293). His best output over this span came in his freshman campaign (274/1,567/16 with 15 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown). His running lanes were much smaller the following year (4.3 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch), but Judkins still scored 17 times.

His decision to transfer to Ohio State led to a National Title while settling for a split role with TreVeyon Henderson. He finished with 1,221 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 22 catches on 216 touches. The Buckeyes gave him over 15 carries in one game (17/85). Judkins rushed for 100 yards in three matchups (9/108/2, 14/173/2, and 11/100/2). He’s scored two touchdowns or more in 16 games in his career. 

In the heat of his runs, Judkins is willing to bounce outside with an attitude when making contact, and he uses a stiff arm to shove oncoming tacklers to the ground. His game plays well on the interior when there is daylight for a big play, but Judkins is comfortable taking a parallel cut-back lane to a better opportunity. His pass protection grades well while picking up 59 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns in college. 

Based on his scoring ability and possible chances on passing downs, Judkins has the feel of Najee Harris with much better long speed. The next step in his development is setting up tacklers downfield. He projects to be drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

