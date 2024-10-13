Toto Wolff Warns Of 'More Competition In The Front' As Rival Receives Huge Boost
Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has cautioned rivals like McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull that Adrian Newey's move to Aston Martin next year will add another formidable contender to the championship battle. However, he also emphasized that the addition of another player at the front of the F1 grid would be "fantastic" as a racing spectacle.
Newey, who was the chief technical officer at Red Bull, announced his exit in May this season after 18 years with the team. As the mastermind behind the team's dominant ground effect cars, he played a pivotal role in Red Bull's success, leading it to win 21 out of the 22 Grands Prix in the 2023 season. He is slated to join Aston Martin in March 2025 as managing technical partner and shareholder.
Considering the big shift, Wolff anticipates that the Silverstone-based team will see significant improvements, positioning Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll to challenge at the front of the grid. Currently, Aston Martin is struggling with upgrades that have not delivered the expected performance, leaving both drivers regularly finishing outside the top five, and sometimes outside the points.
Explaining to the media about a powerful combination set to form at Aston Martin when Newey collaborates with Aston Martin Group CEO Andy Cowell, who was Mercedes' power unit chief until the current season, Wolff said:
“The track record that Adrian has in F1 speaks for itself.
“He is the greatest designer in Formula 1 when you look at the stats.
“If you combine it with someone like Andy Cowell, who is for me, one of the strongest leaders I've ever met in any industry, they can make that work.
“I think it's a package to be reckoned with.”
Ferrari has shown a promising resurgence, especially after Red Bull encountered balance issues with its RB20 following the Miami Grand Prix. As the season approached the summer break, its early momentum faltered with the SF-24 F1 car, while Mercedes capitalized with three race wins. McLaren, however, emerged as the true powerhouse, consistently securing podium finishes throughout the season, and ultimately overtaking Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.
The Mercedes chief reckoned that it would be great for the sport if Aston Martin joined the battle at the front. He added:
“It's good, more teams are competitive in the front.
"You're having four drivers now that race for a driver world championship as it stands.
“McLaren has taken the lead in the constructors’ [championship] - who would have ever thought that like five months ago?
“So if a team like Aston Martin with this great name can be part of the leading group, [that] would be fantastic.”