Jorge Martin After His First MotoGP Championship Win - 'I'm In Shock, I’ve Cried A Lot!'
Jorge Martin has claimed the 2024 MotoGP World Championship title following an exceptional season marked by record-breaking achievements. He is now the third Ducati rider to secure a premier-class championship, joining Casey Stoner (2007) and Francesco Bagnaia. Moreover, Martin has made history as the first independent team rider in the modern era to clinch the prestigious title.
Martin began the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona from fourth on the grid, holding a 21-point lead over his rival Bagnaia, who started from pole position. To secure the championship, Martin needed only a top-nine finish, regardless of whether Bagnaia claimed victory in the race.
In a thrilling conclusion to an electrifying race, Bagnaia claimed victory, with Marc Marquez finishing second and Martin securing third. This result crowned Martin as the 2024 MotoGP World Champion, earning him the prestigious number 1 tag, which he will carry to Aprilia next season. Speaking after the podium celebrations, the Spaniard said:
“I still can't believe it, I'm in shock!
“Emotions are high, I’ve cried a lot!
“Now I just want to celebrate with my team, family and friends.
“It's been a long journey. My career wasn't easy. For sure, I had good opportunities but I think I built them. I worked quite hard. I made a lot of sacrifices.
“Last season I had the opportunity, but I think I wasn't prepared to sign [complete the deal] let's say. But this year I felt it was my year.
“Thanks to Pramac, thanks to Ducati for giving me the opportunity to have an amazing bike these four years and giving me the opportunity to fight until the end with an amazing Pecco.”
Going into the technicalities of the race where Bagnaia and Marquez opted for the soft rear tire while Martin selected the medium, he added:
“Today the conditions were difficult, so the tyre choice wasn't easy. There were some riders on hards, some softs, some mediums. So I was really scared.
“I was looking at the opponents and I was like, ‘wow, they're all good’, I mean, it's really easy to be tenth if they do a good race. All the top ten had the potential to do well.”
He continued:
“I was scared, but finally I thought that the medium was the most conservative tyre choice.
“It wasn't easy, maybe the soft was a bit more competitive, but I did it.
“I just trusted in myself. I had a lot of confidence in myself that even with the ‘worst’ tyre I could be in the top nine and I was really focused.
“Today I enjoyed the race, I was touching the elbow, touching the shoulder like if I was training in supermoto, just training with a MotoGP! I'm so, so happy that I enjoyed the moment.”
Martin then highlighted the emotional moments of his motorcycling life that flashed through his mind in the final seven laps of the race. He explained:
“I think even if it was a normal race, like in May here, I would finish third because Marc and Pecco were stronger. I did my best. But for sure the last 7 laps were a bit more difficult.
“I started to remember a lot of moments. I think all my career was coming through my mind. I remember my Dad, all the weekends after work training, my Mum cooking when I was racing in pocket bikes. My Grandfather that is not here and he's watching from the sky.
“But then I was refocusing a lot, trying to be in the moment: ‘Jorge, you need to finish the job. Nothing is done until you cross the finish line’. Already on the last lap I felt I was starting to cry, it was so emotional.”