MotoGP News: Ducati Test Rider Delivers Mixed Verdict About GP25 Bike
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has given a mixed verdict about the 2025 Desmosedici GP25 MotoGP bike after the post-season test in Barcelona, suggesting it comes very close to the 2024 GP24. However, there are areas where the bike still needs improvement, which Pirro hopes will be done over the winter break for the pre-season test in Sepang. He also acknowledged the challenge of enhancing an already exceptional machine like the GP24, noting the difficulty of making meaningful advancements without compromising its proven performance.
Pirro has been an integral part of Ducati’s journey, witnessing its transformation from a struggling team to dominating the premier class of motorcycle racing, where it secured three consecutive championship titles. During the season-ending race weekend at the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, he stepped in as a replacement rider on a GP23 for VR46.
For next season, Ducati’s lineup includes Marc Marquez and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, both of whom tested the GP25 during the session, setting competitive times—third-fastest for Bagnaia and fourth for Marquez. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez showcased the speed of the GP24 by clocking the fastest lap of the session. Speaking about the GP25, after switching directly from the GP23, Pirro stated:
“It's interesting to switch to bike 23-25 and not test the bike 24. But anyway, it's [the GP25] is a good improvement from the 2023 bike.
“The 25 and 24 is very close. It's maybe one step forward in one part, one other step, we lose the time in another part.
“I hope in these two months it’s possible to improve [the 25] a little bit more and make one step forward in the Sepang test.
“But I think it's difficult to make a good step like from 23-24. This is a good challenge, interesting challenge, but it's not simple!”
He added:
“I’m happy because the last three years the Ducati won the championship. But it's difficult to improve sometime on this level, especially the level of this year.
“It's not simple. But we will see. It's important to continue to win. There will be two riders less [on Ducatis] than this year next year, but there are two champions in the factory team. Also Fabio di Giannantonio with the 25 bike.
“I hope next year, the Ducatis stay at the top level.”
MotoGP's concession rules barred Michele Pirro from participating in wildcard entries this season. However, he stepped in as a reserve rider for Fabio Di Giannantonio during the season finale. Di Giannantonio had retired early from the season following the Thai Grand Prix to undergo surgery on his left shoulder, which he dislocated during the Austrian GP in August.